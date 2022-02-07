  • Facebook
    Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar moved to another Tihar cell over allegations of bribing jail staff

    Officials said conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been shifted to a different jail in Tihar after information about bribing three prison staffers surfaced.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
    Three Tihar jail personnel are being investigated for allegedly accepting bribes from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, facing numerous charges, including money laundering of Rs 200 crore.

    The officials said alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had been moved to a different jail cell in Tihar on Sunday. Three prison staffers were transferred after it was realised that Chandrashekhar attempted to bribe one of them.

    Sandeep Goel, Director General (Delhi Prisons), claimed Chandrashekhar attempted to bribe a jail staff member at prison number 4, where he was being held. Officials alleged that Chandrashekhar transferred Rs 1.25 lakh into the bank account of an inmate's brother.

    "We are getting an inquiry conducted and have transferred three staff from the jail. Lodgment of the inmate Sukesh has also been changed to another jail," said Sandeep Goel, Director General (Delhi Prisons). 

    The Delhi Police, in the chargesheet filed last year November said, that Chandrashekhar was using high-end mobile phone applications to spoof government authority's landline numbers to extort a large amount of money from numerous people from inside Rohini jail. 

    Also Read: 'Gifted things to Jacqueline Fernandez out of love, says Sukesh Chandrashekhar; read here's what he said

    The allegations were made in a chargesheet filed against Chandrashekhar and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul, last year for allegedly defrauding the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.

    According to the police report presented to additional sessions judge Praveen Singh, Chandrashekhar lived inside the prison like a 'king.' They also claimed that he extorted money by impersonating a high-ranking government official.

    Sukesh was living a lavish lifestyle before his arrest. Sukesh, originally from Bengaluru, is currently named in 15 FIRs and is accused of defrauding people in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai for millions of rupees. Sleuths recovered approximately 20 luxury vehicles from his farmhouse at the time of his arrest. It is now being revealed that even while he was cooling his heels inside the prison, a little grease on his palms ensured that the lifestyle continued.

    Also Read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the conman who made Tihar jail his extortion den

     

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
