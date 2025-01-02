Students of engineering college in Telangana stage protest over staff secretly filming washroom videos (WATCH)

Hyderabad: A disturbing incident at CMR Engineering College in Medchal district sparked widespread outrage among female students, who took to the streets to demand justice. The students alleged that the hostel's cooking staff had been secretly filming them in the washrooms in a shocking breach of their privacy.

The protest, which drew support from student unions, saw the students chanting slogans and calling for swift action against the perpetrators. The local police have assured the students that they will take the complaints seriously and initiate a thorough investigation into the incident.

As part of their investigation, the police will register a case based on the students' complaints.

