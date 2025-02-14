Stryker vs WhAP: How India's indigenous armoured vehicle compares to US' infantry combat vehicle

India is set to procure and co-produce 530 Stryker Infantry Combat Vehicles while also evaluating its indigenous WhAP. Both armored vehicles have distinct capabilities, with WhAP offering amphibious mobility and nuclear sensors absent in Stryker.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President, Donald Trump have agreed to pursue the procurement and co-production of "Stryker” Infantry Combat Vehicles for the Indian Army in India. Apart from Stryker, the two leaders also announced plans for "Javelin” Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and six additional P-8I Maritime Patrol aircraft to strengthen India’s maritime surveillance reach in the Indian Ocean Region.

In 2000s, it was for the first time that the US proposed to sell the infantry combat vehicle Stryker to India but nothing fructify for over two decades, except participating in exercises between two armies.

Last year, Stryker was demonstrated in the high-altitude of 13,000-17,000 feet at Ladakh. The Indian Army had recommended for some sorts of changes to overcome the shortcomings which were observed during the trials.

The move for procurement and co-production in India gained traction over the recent couple of years.

In October 2024, the discussion on procurement of Stryker was again stopped since the infantry combat vehicles were being manufactured in Ontario, Canada with which India is having diplomatic row over anti-India activities in parts of Canada.

In January this year, the Biden-administration approved the proposals to set up manufacturing facilities for the Stryker in India.

In a bid to equip its 10 mechanised infantry units, the Indian Army has planned to procure 530 Strykers. Of which some of them will be procured in readymade conditions while the others to be manufactured in the country in collaboration with the BEML.

India has also its indigenous armoured vehicles -- Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Tata Advanced, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kalyani Group.

Let us look at the details of the indigenous WhAp and US’ Stryker:

Both are armoured vehicles but they different capabilities and designs. The WhAp is designed for all terrains but the Striker lacks amphibious capabilities.

Powered with 600-hp engine, the WhAP has amphibious capabilities and designed for versatility across terrains while the Stryker is packed with 350-hp engine and primarily meant for urban combat with a range of 483 kilometers, and can run at a maximum speed of 100 km/h.

Weighing 24.5 tonnes, WhAP can carry 2+10 people, while 20.3 tonnes Stryker can carry 3+8 personnel. WhAP’s power-to-weight ratio is 25, compared to Stryker’s 17.24.

WhAP also has nuclear sensors that is absent in Stryker. The WhAP is considered as lighter, and more agile than Stryker.

With excellent mobility, protection and firepower parameters, the WhAP can negotiate mud, slushy terrain with ease and the vehicle has a capability to sustain mine blast.

