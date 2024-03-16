Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Strong message to Maldives? Modi govt slashes petrol and diesel prices in Lakshadweep islands

    Puri expressed gratitude to Indian Oil for extending these benefits, foreseeing an enhancement in the ease of living and conducting business in the region, and envisioning a promising future for the islands, poised to emerge as global tourism hubs.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday (March 16) witnessed a notable reduction in Lakshadweep. The price cut amounts to Rs 15.3 per litre in Andrott and Kalpeni Islands, while Kavaratti and Minicoy witness a decrease of Rs 5.2 per litre.

    Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the decision, attributing it to "Modi's Guarantee" and emphasizing its positive impact on the lives and businesses of Lakshadweep residents.

    According to the Union Petroleum Ministry, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) oversees the supply of petrol and diesel to four Lakshadweep islands: Kavaratti, Minicoy, Andrott, and Kalpeni. IOCL operates depots in Kavaratti and Minicoy, with products sourced from the Kochi depot in Kerala.

    While petrol and diesel are directly supplied to retail outlets on Kavaratti and Minicoy islands through pipelines from their respective depots, the supply process for Andrott and Kalpeni involves transportation from the Kavaratti depot using barrels.

    An additional component of Rs 6.90 per litre, incorporated into the petrol and diesel prices, covers the capital expenditure associated with establishing depots in Kavaratti and Minicoy. Given the low volumes and economic challenges, this element was included in prices over the past three years.

    However, with the capital expenditure now fully recovered, this component has been removed, resulting in a reduction of approximately Rs 6.90 per litre (including 10% VAT) in petrol and diesel prices, thereby benefiting consumers in Lakshadweep.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 2:53 PM IST
