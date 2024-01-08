Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Stay more open-minded, not a zero-sum game': China's message to India amid raging Maldives row

    During his visit to China, Muizzu explored the Xiamen Free Trade Zone in Fujian province, with plans to engage in discussions and ink various agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    As Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu made his way to Beijing to finalize bilateral agreements, China's state media addressed India's diplomatic rift with the Maldives, advocating for an "open-minded" approach toward South Asian issues. This discussion stemmed from the suspension of three Maldivian ministers due to derogatory remarks made about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, India's smallest Union Territory.

    The Maldivian government swiftly distanced itself from the ministers' "insulting" comments, labeling them as "personal opinions" not reflective of the government's stance. Yet, recent months have witnessed strained relations between India and the island group nation since Muizzu, perceived as pro-China, assumed power after defeating the India-friendly former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in September.

    The Global Times editorial from China emphasized the nation's equal partnership stance with the Maldives, stressing respect for the archipelago's sovereignty and its relationships, including the one with India. China underscored its non-interference policy, affirming that it had never pressured Male to sour ties with New Delhi due to Sino-Indian conflicts.

    Furthermore, it expressed willingness to engage in trilateral cooperation among China, India, and the Maldives, urging New Delhi to adopt a more open perspective, highlighting that cooperation with South Asian nations isn't a zero-sum game.

    The editorial also scrutinized Muizzu's unconventional diplomatic moves, highlighting his inaugural overseas visit to Turkey instead of India, which broke from the traditional precedence set by his predecessors. While former Maldivian leaders typically prioritized visits to India followed by engagements in China, Muizzu opted for a different trajectory, stirring discussions on the evolving geopolitical alignments in the region.

    During his visit to China, Muizzu explored the Xiamen Free Trade Zone in Fujian province, with plans to engage in discussions and ink various agreements with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wang Wenbin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, anticipated a transformative juncture in Sino-Maldivian relations, emphasizing the significance of this visit in charting new heights for bilateral ties.

