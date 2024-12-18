Starlink-like antenna, router seized from Meitei insurgent group in Manipur: Reports

A Starlink dish and router were seized from a Meitei insurgent group in Manipur, raising concerns about internet use by insurgents during blackouts. While Starlink is not operational in India, the discovery raises questions about how the technology was obtained and potentially utilized.

Starlink like antenna router seized from Meitei insurgent group in Manipur: Reports gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 9:46 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

In a first, a Starlink dish and router have been seized allegedly from a Meitei insurgent group in Manipur, raising concerns over the use of the internet by insurgents to coordinate attacks and communicate tactical information even during times of internet blackout, reports have said. According to reports, a Starlink gadget in the hands of militants in India does not necessarily indicate that it can be used there.

The first and biggest satellite constellation in the world, Starlink is owned by billionaire Elon Musk's aerospace business SpaceX. It uses a low Earth orbit to provide broadband internet anywhere in the world where the service has a licence to operate. Although the American corporation has requested for regulatory authorisation, Starlink is not available in India.

Also Read | Delhi weather update: National capital shivers at 5°C, GRAP 4 in effect; Cold wave grips North India

Elon Musk in a post on X said Starlink doesn't operate in India. "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India," he said.

On December 13, a combined security force squad discovered the Starlink dish and router in Khunou, Imphal East district, along with an MA4 assault weapon, grenades, and ammunition. "Internet satellite antenna and internet satellite router" is what the cops called the gadget.

Images of a combined operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police in the hill and valley areas of Churachandpur, Chandel, Imphal East, and Kangpokpi were also shared by the Indian Army's Spear Corps on X.

Also Read | 'We hope you...': Delhi restaurant pays heartfelt tribute to Atul Subhash with short note on bill, SEE post

One of the visuals shows a white, rectangular dish and a router with the Starlink logo on it. The acronyms "RPF/PLA" are visible on the router in this photo.

The Spear Corps further said 29 weapons comprising snipers, automatic weapons, rifles, pistols, country-made mortars, single barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered in the operation.

One of the eight Meitei separatist organisations that the Union Home Ministry has designated as prohibited is the People's Liberation Army (PLA), whose political wing is the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF).
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Govt favours Bengaluru again: Swift city, KWIN city announced; North Karnataka left with empty promises vkp

Govt favours Bengaluru again: Swift city, KWIN city announced; North Karnataka left with empty promises

Elon Musk rejects claim Starlink being used in Manipur, says satellite beams turned off over India; read post snt

Elon Musk rejects claim Starlink being used in Manipur, says satellite beams turned off over India; read post

Kerala: Tribal promoter dismissed after moving womans body in auto-rickshaw citing ambulance unavailability dmn

Kerala: Tribal promoter dismissed after moving woman’s body in auto-rickshaw citing ambulance unavailability

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim residents demolish own homes near 'ancient' temple's land in Sambhal; Read anr

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim residents demolish own homes near 'ancient' temple's land in Sambhal; Read

Tamil Nadu: Double murder in Namakkal as two guest workers found dead after suspected drunken brawl dmn

Tamil Nadu: Double murder in Namakkal as two guest workers found dead after suspected drunken brawl

Recent Stories

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT vkp

BREAKING: Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket after BGT

Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actresses who dated younger men NTI

Priyanka to Katrina: 8 Bollywood actresses who dated younger men

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon RBA

Best CCTV Camera Deals on Amazon

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know RBA

Is Keerthy Suresh quitting acting after marriage? Here's what we know

GROUNDBREAKING Russia develops first mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 snt

GROUNDBREAKING! Russia develops its 1st mRNA-based cancer vaccine, set for free distribution in 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon