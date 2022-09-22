UEFA Super Cup revamp: Fans irked with four-team format that includes America's MLS champions

UEFA is reportedly considering plans to revamp the European Super Cup, which could include winner of America's Major League Soccer (MLS).

Europe's governing body for football, UEFA, is reportedly planning to revamp the Super Cup tournament with an invitee from a singular North American league, Major League Soccer. According to reports, UEFA plan to replace the European Supercup with a new four-team tournament as they seek to increase their income.

Along with the Champions League and Europa League winners, the new format would reportedly include the Europa Conference League champions also. The primary destination under consideration is the United States, which is seen as the key development market for European football. One possibility is to include the champions of the host nation, in this example, the Major League Soccer champions, as the fourth team.

With additional cash to be earned through selling Spanish-language rights, UEFA's new English-language US broadcast rights deal for its men's European club competitions marks a 150 per cent improvement over its current arrangement.

As far as is known, there have not yet been any serious discussions on holding Champions League matches outside of Europe. The Super Cup will be replaced by an opening competition starting in 2024, and this proposal is gaining traction as a way to increase revenue for both the competing teams and European football as a whole by drawing in a new audience with a focus on attracting more families and female supporters.

All ideas, including scheduling the matches over a weekend festival or booking pop singers to play before games or during halftime, will reportedly be considered. They argue that other sports, including the NFL, have played regular-season games in London and have done so successfully.

On Thursday and Friday in Istanbul, the general assembly of the European Club Association will continue discussions about how to encourage an innovative mindset.

Meanwhile, European football fans have expressed their views over a possible revamp that includes winners of MLS.

"The MLS should NOT be a part of the EUROPEAN super cup! UEFA all about the as usual. Incase you haven’t noticed - the USA is NOT in EUROPE!" noted on user on Twitter.

Another added, "I’ve got a better idea Change the format of the European super cup and make it UECL winner v UEL winner, Winner plays UCL winner to win the super cup."

