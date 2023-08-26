PM Modi names Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point as Shiv Shakti, August 23 to be National Space Day

The spot on the Moon where Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram touched down will be known as 'Shiv Shakti Point', announced PM Modi. Additionally, the point on the Moon where Chandrayaan-2 left imprints in 2019 has been named 'Tiranga Point'.

Following the success of India's Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the landing site of the Vikram Lander as "Shivshakti" in his address to the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation at the space agency's headquarters in Bengaluru. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft-landing on the south pole of the moon, making India the first nation to do.

An emotional prime minister thanked the scientists and their team for their commitment and hard work in making the mission successful, saying, "I salute your hard work, salute to your dedication and your team."

On 23rd August, India hoisted flag on the Moon and from now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India, he said. “The spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as ‘Tiranga’. This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final," the prime minister added.

He met the ISRO scientists around 7.30 am and addressed them. ISRO chairman S Somanath presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with mementos and also gave him a replica of lander Vikram.

Addressing the scientists, PM Modi said, “India is on the moon. We reached a place where no one had reached before. We did what no one had ever done before. This is today's India – BOLD and BRAVE.” He also discussed the contribution of female scientists to Chandrayaan-3's successful landing.

