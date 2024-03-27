Spiritual leader Sadhguru discharged from Hospital following successful brain surgery

The statement further addressed Sadhguru's ordeal, indicating multiple brain bleedings preceding his hospitalization, ultimately culminating in the emergency surgery led by Dr. Vinit Suri at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was on Wednesday (March 27) discharged from the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi following emergency brain surgery, marking a significant milestone in his road to recovery. On March 17, Sadhguru underwent emergency brain surgery at the hospital after experiencing severe headaches over several weeks.

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, expressed satisfaction with Sadhguru's recovery, highlighting his unwavering spirit throughout the process. Despite undergoing treatment, Sadhguru's dedication to global welfare, sharp intellect, and sense of humor remained unaltered.

In a statement released by the Isha Foundation, it was revealed that Sadhguru's MRI scan on March 15 revealed significant brain bleeding. Despite his condition, Sadhguru persisted with his commitments, including attending the India Today Conclave, albeit under the influence of potent painkillers and sedatives.

Dr. Suri expressed optimism about Sadhguru's recovery, noting steady progress in his condition, with his brain, body, and vital parameters returning to normal levels.

