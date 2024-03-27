Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Spiritual leader Sadhguru discharged from Hospital following successful brain surgery

    The statement further addressed Sadhguru's ordeal, indicating multiple brain bleedings preceding his hospitalization, ultimately culminating in the emergency surgery led by Dr. Vinit Suri at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

    Spiritual leader Sadhguru discharged from Hospital following successful brain surgery AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 5:38 PM IST

    Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was on Wednesday (March 27) discharged from the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi following emergency brain surgery, marking a significant milestone in his road to recovery. On March 17, Sadhguru underwent emergency brain surgery at the hospital after experiencing severe headaches over several weeks.

    Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, expressed satisfaction with Sadhguru's recovery, highlighting his unwavering spirit throughout the process. Despite undergoing treatment, Sadhguru's dedication to global welfare, sharp intellect, and sense of humor remained unaltered.

    Hyderabad HORROR! Youth mercilessly murdered by best friend; throat slit, intestines pulled out

    In a statement released by the Isha Foundation, it was revealed that Sadhguru's MRI scan on March 15 revealed significant brain bleeding. Despite his condition, Sadhguru persisted with his commitments, including attending the India Today Conclave, albeit under the influence of potent painkillers and sedatives.

    The statement further addressed Sadhguru's ordeal, indicating multiple brain bleedings preceding his hospitalization, ultimately culminating in the emergency surgery led by Dr. Vinit Suri at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

    Dr. Suri expressed optimism about Sadhguru's recovery, noting steady progress in his condition, with his brain, body, and vital parameters returning to normal levels.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 5 named 'Panneerselvam' file nominations as Independents in Tamil Nadu

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is there a tough challenge for BJP-JDS alliance in Bengaluru rural constituency? vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is there a tough challenge for BJP-JDS alliance in Bengaluru rural constituency?

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 5 named 'Panneerselvam' file nominations as Independents in Tamil Nadu AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 5 named 'Panneerselvam' file nominations as Independents in Tamil Nadu

    FIR registered against Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi vkp

    BREAKING: FIR registered against K'taka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

    EC issues show-cause notices to BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate over remarks on women AJR

    EC issues show-cause notices to BJP's Dilip Ghosh, Congress' Supriya Shrinate over remarks on women

    Kerala: YC leader Megha Ranjith moves HC seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for injuries during lathi charge rkn

    Kerala: YC leader Megha Ranjith moves HC seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for injuries during lathi charge

    Recent Stories

    Football Indian Footballer Bijay Chhetri makes history with loan move to Uruguay's Colon Futbol Club osf

    Indian Footballer Bijay Chhetri makes history with loan move to Uruguay's Colon Futbol Club

    Taliban leader declares return to public stoning of women to death for adultery, Ignites global outcry avv

    Taliban leader declares return to public stoning of women to death for adultery, Ignites global outcry

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is there a tough challenge for BJP-JDS alliance in Bengaluru rural constituency? vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is there a tough challenge for BJP-JDS alliance in Bengaluru rural constituency?

    cricket Deepak Chahar confirms leadership dilemma: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad steering CSK together? osf

    Deepak Chahar confirms leadership dilemma: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad steering CSK together?

    Kareena Kapoor Khan to play THIS role in Yash's 'Toxic' RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan to play THIS role in Yash's 'Toxic'

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon