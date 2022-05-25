Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SpiceJet flights delayed after airline suffers attempt of ransomware attack

    "An attempted ransomware assault on SpiceJet systems last night delayed and hindered early flight departures today. Our IT staff has contained and resolved the issue, and flights are currently running regularly," it stated.

    SpiceJet flights delayed after airline suffers attempt of ransomware attack gcw
    New Delhi, First Published May 25, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

    SpiceJet reported an attempted ransomware assault on late Tuesday night, which hindered operations and impacted morning flight departures on May 25. It was confirmed via tweet by the airline on Twitter not long ago.

    "An attempted ransomware assault on SpiceJet systems last night delayed and hindered early flight departures today. Our IT staff has contained and resolved the issue, and flights are currently running regularly," it stated.

     

    Several passengers reported being left at the airport or stuck onboard the plane with no updates from the airline. "At airport since 5 a.m., no proactive alerts for the delay while the attack attempt was identified at night," one SpiceJet customer posted on Twitter, echoing hundreds of other passengers who claim to have been held for hours.

    Passengers flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure, stating that SpiceJet had not conveyed any information regarding the flight delays.

    This comes after SpiceJet said just a few days ago that it intends to launch broadband internet service on its flights soon. CMD Ajay Singh stated in an email to staff on the airline's 17th anniversary that the carrier continues to fly with the greatest loads month after month and expects to soar even higher in the future months.

    According to its website, the airline has 91 aircraft, 13 of which are Max jets and 46 of which are earlier variants of Boeing 737 planes.

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
