Spending 55-60 hours per week at work could harm your health and mental well-being, warns economic survey

The Economic Survey 2024-25 warns that working over 55-60 hours a week can harm physical and mental health. Citing studies, it emphasizes the negative impact of long hours on well-being and productivity, urging businesses to prioritize work-life balance, supportive cultures, and healthier lifestyles.

Spending more than 55-60 hours per week at work could have serious health consequences, according to a recent report from the Economic Survey 2024-25, which was presented in Parliament on Friday. The survey emphasized the detrimental effects long working hours can have on both mental and physical health.

The ongoing debate over extreme work hours in India, sparked by controversial comments from business leaders like Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan, has brought the issue of work-life balance to the forefront. Amid this debate, the Economic Survey presented strong warnings about the risks of working long hours, highlighting its negative effects on health and productivity.



The survey pointed out that spending over 55-60 hours per week on work could adversely impact one's physical health. This finding draws from various studies, including research by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), which have linked excessive working hours to poor mental health outcomes.

According to the survey, people who work more than 12 hours a day at a desk show a significant drop in mental well-being. Their mental health scores were found to be 100 points lower than those who spend fewer hours at their desk each day. The report also suggested that long working hours, especially when combined with a hostile work environment, can drastically reduce productivity and increase stress levels, which in turn affect overall economic growth.

The survey's findings are particularly relevant in the wake of recent statements made by prominent industrialists. In November, Murthy caused a stir by saying he did not believe in work-life balance, while Subrahmanyan advocated for a 90-hour work week, even including Sundays. These comments were met with widespread criticism, including from fellow business leaders like Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Group, who argued that longer work hours lead to burnout rather than success.

In response, the Economic Survey reinforced the importance of maintaining a healthy work culture. It noted that fostering positive relationships with managers and a supportive work environment could improve mental well-being and reduce the number of days lost to illness. The survey also emphasized that a better work-life balance, healthier lifestyle choices, and strong family relationships could contribute to fewer days missed from work.

Further, the survey cited a study by the Sapien Labs Centre for Human Brain and Mind, which found that people who worked long hours at a desk were more likely to experience stress and mental distress. Those who spent more than 12 hours daily at their desks had a significantly lower mental well-being score compared to those who worked for two hours or less.

The survey also highlighted how different work arrangements impact mental well-being. It revealed that remote workers had slightly lower mental health scores than those who worked in-person or in hybrid settings, showing the value of social interactions in the workplace.



Additionally, the Economic Survey emphasized that unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as poor eating habits and lack of exercise, could also contribute to mental distress. It urged individuals to focus on improving their overall well-being, both at work and in their personal lives, to reduce the risk of burnout and maintain productivity.

While the survey pointed out that factors like workplace culture and family support are crucial, it also warned against viewing long hours as a measure of productivity. The survey's key message was clear: excessive work hours are not only harmful to individual health but can also hinder economic progress.

