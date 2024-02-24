Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Sought review, will ensure justice': India after US lets off cop who ran over 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula

    Jaahnavi, a Master's student from Andhra Pradesh, was hit by Seattle police officer Kevin Dave's speeding car on January 23 last year. The Indian consulate in Seattle, in a post on X, said it was in regular touch with the family members of Kandula and would extend all possible support in ensuring justice.

    Sought review will ensure justice India after US lets off cop who ran over 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 24, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    India has sought a review of the decision of the King County Prosecutor's Office not to press criminal charges against the Seattle police officer who ran over Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula while responding to an overdose call.

    In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Seattle stated that it was in constant communication with Kandula's family and will provide all assistance necessary in guaranteeing justice.

    "In order to get the proper reparation, we have also brought up the issue with local authorities, such as Seattle Police. The Seattle City Attorney's office has now been tasked with reviewing the issue," the Consulate stated.

     

    "We await completion of Seattle Police's administrative investigation and will continue to monitor progress on the case," it added. Due to "sufficient" evidence, police officer Kevin Dave was not charged with a crime earlier this week, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office. "After staffing this case with senior deputy prosecuting attorneys and office leadership, I have determined that we lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt," Leesa Manion, the prosecuting attorney, stated in a statement.

    Jaahnavi, a Master's student from Andhra Pradesh, was hit by Seattle police officer Kevin Dave's speeding car on January 23 last year while he was responding to a drug overdose call. The 23-year-old was flung after the police vehicle hit her at nearly 120 kmph.

    Bodycam footage showed Officer Dave's colleague Daniel Auderer laughing about the deadly crash, assuring him that he won't be prosecuted for the death as Jaahnavi was "26 anyway" and "had limited value"

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-642 February 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-642 February 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka citizens enraged with decisions of 'Siddaramulla Khan' government: MP Anantkumar Hegde vkp

    Karnataka citizens enraged with decisions of ‘Siddaramulla Khan’ government: MP Anantkumar Hegde

    Must watch Air India releases new inflight safety video celebrating country's rich culture (WATCH) gcw

    Must watch! Air India releases new inflight safety video celebrating country's rich culture (WATCH)

    Farmers protest paused till February 29 will hold candle march today check details gcw

    Farmers' protest paused till February 29, to hold candle march today

    Action post investigation Western Command after Army Public School principal and teacher are booked for student's suicide

    'Action post investigation...' Western Command after APS principal, teacher are booked for student's suicide

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-642 February 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-642 February 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Iran ground attack on Pakistan border targets Jaish al-Adl, terror outfit which had abducted Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Iran ground attack on Pakistan border targets Jaish al-Adl, terror outfit which had abducted Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Karnataka citizens enraged with decisions of 'Siddaramulla Khan' government: MP Anantkumar Hegde vkp

    Karnataka citizens enraged with decisions of ‘Siddaramulla Khan’ government: MP Anantkumar Hegde

    Must watch Air India releases new inflight safety video celebrating country's rich culture (WATCH) gcw

    Must watch! Air India releases new inflight safety video celebrating country's rich culture (WATCH)

    Many popular film personalities are hooked', Kangana Ranaut makes allegation about illegal stuff in Bollywood ATG

    'Many popular film personalities are hooked', Kangana Ranaut makes allegation about illegal stuff in Bollywood

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon