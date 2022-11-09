Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Social media flooded with memes after tremors jolt Delhi

    An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday. Strong tremors were also felt in parts of Delhi-NCR. Twitter, soon after, was flooded with memes and jokes. Check them out.

    In the early hours of Wednesday, an earthquake with a Richter scale value of 6.3 struck Nepal. Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced strong tremors as well. According to the National Center for Seismology, Nepal served as the epicentre. But the earthquake quickly inspired a number of memes. Many people rushed to Twitter to express their shock and fear after discovering the significant earthquakes in the nation's capital and the nearby area.

    Many logged in to their Twitter accounts to confirm with one another if there was an earthquake which was followed by jokes and memes flooding the social media platform.

