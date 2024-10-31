Smog engulfs Delhi on Diwali, AQI in 'very poor' category

Delhi wakes up to thick smog on Diwali, with air quality index (AQI) at 328, in the "very poor" category. Authorities enforce strict measures, including ban on firecrackers and diesel generators, to combat pollution. Residents advised to use public transport and minimize personal vehicle use.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Delhi is experiencing hazardous air quality on Diwali morning, despite stringent anti-pollution measures. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 328, categorizing it as "very poor."

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu flags in IAF-UWM car rally at Tawang

Multiple areas, including Anand Vihar, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, and Dwarka, reported AQI levels ranging from "very poor" to "severe." Experts warn of worsening conditions due to firecracker emissions and stubble burning.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai deployed 377 teams to enforce the firecracker ban. Stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan restricts coal, firewood, and diesel generator use. Additional measures include mechanical sweeping, dust control, and increased public transport services.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services attributed the pollution spike to northwesterly winds carrying smoke from stubble burning. Last year's Diwali saw Delhi's best air quality in eight years, with an AQI of 218.

Residents are urged to use public transport, minimize personal vehicle use, replace air filters, and avoid dust-generating activities.

Air quality in different areas

- Anand Vihar: AQI level recorded at 419, in the "severe" category
- Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, IGI Airport (T3), Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Okhla, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, Rohini, RK Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, and Wazirpur: AQI remained "very poor"

Also Read: Waqf board dispute: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urges Parliamentary committee to address farmers' concerns

