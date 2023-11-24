Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: Rescuers complete reassembling auger machine; Op to resume soon

    Union Minister General VK Singh (Rtd) took a hands-on approach, personally entering the Silkyara tunnel to supervise the ongoing rescue endeavors, aimed at securing the safe evacuation of workers trapped inside since November 12.

    In the ongoing saga of the Uttarkashi Silkyara tunnel collapse, rescue operations encountered yet another obstacle when the drilling machine faced difficulties, leading to a temporary halt. However, authorities swiftly reassembled the auger machine in hopes of resuming operations soon.

    Progressing to a significant depth of 46.8 meters, the machine halted just meters away from breaching the entire 57-meter debris. Allegedly, cracks developed in the platform supporting the auger machine, necessitating a pause in the excavation.

    International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix, though not elaborating on the exact machine issues, remained positive about the imminent resumption of rescue operations. Dix cautioned against rushing the process, emphasizing the potential complexities that hasty actions might introduce.

    Union Minister General VK Singh (Rtd) took a hands-on approach, personally entering the Silkyara tunnel to supervise the ongoing rescue endeavors, aimed at securing the safe evacuation of workers trapped inside since November 12.

    This recent pause is another in a series of setbacks faced during the evacuation process. The operation, initiated post the tunnel collapse on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand, has seen progress with the machine drilling approximately 48 meters, leaving a critical 10-12 meters to reach the stranded workers.

    Amidst these challenges, a specialized team of doctors remains on-site, offering medical and psychological support to the trapped laborers. Regular engagement aims to ensure the well-being of those awaiting rescue deep within the partially collapsed tunnel.

