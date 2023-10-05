Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sikkim flash floods: Indian Army deploys helplines as death toll climbs to 14

    As of Thursday morning, the death toll has risen to 14, with 102 people still missing. The situation remains dire, and concerns continue to mount for the safety of over 3,000 tourists who may be stranded in various parts of the state.

    In the wake of the devastating floods in Sikkim, the Indian Army has taken swift action by establishing three helpline numbers to assist the families of missing individuals. These helpline numbers are crucial in coordinating rescue and relief efforts in the affected regions.

    Here are the helpline numbers provided by the Indian Army:

    Army Helpline for North Sikkim: 8750887741
    Army Helpline for East Sikkim: 8756991895
    Army Helpline for missing soldiers: 7588302011

    Sikkim Flash Floods: 14 people dead, 102 missing, 26 injured

    The flood disaster has taken a toll on the region's infrastructure, with 14 bridges collapsing, including nine under the Border Roads Organisation and five under the State government. Additionally, there are reports of 12-14 workers being stranded in the tunnels of the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang.

    Despite the challenges, there is a glimmer of hope as the Indian Army reported a successful rescue operation. One of the 23 soldiers who had gone missing near Singtam town, Bardang, has been safely rescued, and his condition is stable. This positive development underscores the unwavering efforts of the rescue teams in the face of adversity.

    Explained: What caused the devastating Sikkim flash floods?

    The situation in Sikkim remains fluid, and authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all affected individuals. The establishment of these helpline numbers by the Indian Army is a crucial step in coordinating rescue operations and providing support to the affected families during this challenging time.

