Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Will Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar be issued?

Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang based in Canada, claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Punjab Police has sought the issuance of a Red Corner Notice on Wednesday against (Canada-based gangster) Goldy Brar, an absconder who has claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, as per reports.

The Red Corner Notice proposal was based on two cases. The FIR in the first case was filed on November 12, 2020, and the FIR in the second case was filed on February 18, 2021. Both cases were reported to the Faridkot City Police Station.

Brar claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi. Satinderjit Singh, aka Goldy Brar, is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a Sri Muktsar Sahib resident who emigrated to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

The Punjab Police Department on Tuesday announced that eight persons had been arrested in connection with the death of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to police, they were arrested on suspicion of providing logistical support, conducting surveillance, and harbouring the singer's shooters.

Punjab Police had previously submitted a request to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a red corner notice against Goldy Brar on May 19, 2022, ten days before Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, as per reports.

Goldy is accused of several serious crimes, including murder and extortion. He is facing 16 criminal charges in total. However, the courts acquitted him in four trials.

Brar worked in Firozpur and Muktsar before moving to Canada. Following the arrest of Lawrance Bishnoi, the Bishnoi group is now led by Goldy Brar, according to the report.

Shubhdeep Singh, famously known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot and killed in Punjab's Mansa region on May 29, a day after the state government revoked his security cover.

The incident was described as an inter-gang feud by state police, who said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible.

