Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Will Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar be issued?

    Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang based in Canada, claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.
     

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Will Red Corner Notice against Goldy Brar be issued? - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 4:24 PM IST

    The Punjab Police has sought the issuance of a Red Corner Notice on Wednesday against (Canada-based gangster) Goldy Brar, an absconder who has claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, as per reports. 

    The Red Corner Notice proposal was based on two cases. The FIR in the first case was filed on November 12, 2020, and the FIR in the second case was filed on February 18, 2021. Both cases were reported to the Faridkot City Police Station.

    Brar claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi. Satinderjit Singh, aka Goldy Brar, is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and a Sri Muktsar Sahib resident who emigrated to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

    The Punjab Police Department on Tuesday announced that eight persons had been arrested in connection with the death of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala.

    According to police, they were arrested on suspicion of providing logistical support, conducting surveillance, and harbouring the singer's shooters.

    Punjab Police had previously submitted a request to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a red corner notice against Goldy Brar on May 19, 2022, ten days before Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, as per reports. 

    Goldy is accused of several serious crimes, including murder and extortion. He is facing 16 criminal charges in total. However, the courts acquitted him in four trials.

    Brar worked in Firozpur and Muktsar before moving to Canada. Following the arrest of Lawrance Bishnoi, the Bishnoi group is now led by Goldy Brar, according to the report.

    Shubhdeep Singh, famously known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot and killed in Punjab's Mansa region on May 29, a day after the state government revoked his security cover.

    The incident was described as an inter-gang feud by state police, who said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible.

    The murder had been claimed by Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang located in Canada.

    Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: 8 people arrested so far; 4 shooters identified

    Also Read: Want to pay respects to Sidhu Moose Wala? Fans can visit his cremation spot

    Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab Police nabs 3rd suspect from Haryana

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ban on use of coal in Delhi and nearby cities from next year - adt

    Ban on use of coal in Delhi and nearby cities from next year

    Delhi heatwave likely to fall over weekend monsoon to hit north India by month end gcw

    Delhi heatwave likely to fall over weekend; monsoon to hit north India by month end

    AAP dissolves Gujarat state unit ahead of assembly elections - adt

    AAP dissolves Gujarat state unit ahead of assembly elections

    Viral photo Haryana bus conductor offers water to all passengers netizens appreciate him gcw

    Viral: Haryana bus conductor offers water to all passengers, netizens appreciate him

    NHAI built 75-km highway in just under 5 days; sets new Guinness World Record - adt

    NHAI built 75-km highway in just under 5 days; sets new Guinness World Record

    Recent Stories

    Did Shakira drop big hint of Gerard Pique cheating on her in April? Details here snt

    Did Shakira drop BIG hint of Gerard Pique cheating on her in April? Details here

    Apple AR VR headset likely to launch in January 2023 reports gcw

    Apple AR/VR headset likely to launch in January 2023: Reports

    Indian cricketer Mithali Raj net worth salary cars properties family education drb

    Mithali Raj net worth, salary, cars, properties, family and more

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career-ayh

    Mithali Raj retires: Anil Kumble to VVS Laxman - Indian cricketers hail her decorated career

    Jawa Yezdi motorcycles introduces Service Is On Us initiative for riders travelling to Ladakh gcw

    Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles introduces 'Service Is On Us' initiative for riders travelling to Ladakh

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon