The place where Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated in front of hundreds of followers is slowly becoming a pilgrimage site as people from far-flung communities flock to view the spot where the singer-last politician's rites were performed.



The horrible murder of Sidhu Moose Wala sent shivers down many people's spines. The 28-year-old singer-turned-politician was shot and killed as he drove away from his house. He was found with 22 gunshots in his body after he died in the hospital. The anguish and horror that followed Moose Wala's death were unprecedented, and his impact was visible even in the end when hundreds of people gathered at his cremation site.



To keep his memory alive, the singer-family politician's cremated him in their fields rather than the village's crematory. Many people still visit the location on a regular basis to pay their respects to the Moose Wala, and it has become something of a pilgrimage destination.



Some people pay their respects by bowing at the location where his portrait is displayed on a platform, while others bring flowers or even money. Some individuals can also be seen snapping photos with Moose Wala's image, which has the words 'Soorme marde nahi amar ho jaande ne' written on it (the legends never die but become immortal).



G Wagon was Moose Wala's debut song as a performer, however, he began his music career as a songwriter with License by Ninja. He quickly gained so much recognition and a large fan base that he became known as one of the most prominent Punjabi artists of the contemporary day.



So High, 47, Bambiha Bole, and other songs are among his most popular. Moose Wala was also involved in a number of disputes as a result of the contentious lyrics in several of his songs.

Sidhu was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on May 29 in Jawaharke village, Mansa district, Punjab, while driving without his two bodyguards.