Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has announced that if the Congress secures a majority in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, his father will serve a full uninterrupted term as Chief Minister. Yathindra, set to contest under Siddaramaiah's leadership, emphasized the party's commitment to social welfare and urged public support for political stability.

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has given an announcement ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He has assured the public that if the Congress secures a majority in Karnataka, his father will serve a full term as Chief Minister.

    Former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah revealed this commitment during a speech, emphasizing that the party's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would pave the way for Siddaramaiah to lead the state for an uninterrupted five-year term.

    India will go bankrupt like Pakistan, Afghanistan if it becomes Hindu nation: K’taka CM's son

    Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is set to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka under Siddaramaiah's leadership, urged the public to rally behind the Congress party for the fulfilment of this promise. He stated that Siddaramaiah's leadership would guarantee political stability and continuous governance for the state.

    Addressing the gathering in Hassan, Yathindra Siddaramaiah emphasized the party's commitment to social welfare, highlighting the implementation of five free guarantees within the first year of government, aimed at benefiting the poor and marginalized sections of society. He urged the public to support CM Siddaramaiah, portraying the party's dedication to the well-being of the underprivileged.

    Controversial video of K'taka CM Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra emerges; BJP calls it 'cash for transfer' proof

    Yathindra Siddaramaiah also acknowledged the need for public support, asserting that Siddaramaiah's moral strength would be maintained if Congress secures more seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He underscored the significant financial investment in guarantee schemes, amounting to 56 thousand crore rupees annually, as a testament to the government's commitment to the welfare of the people.

    The Chief Minister himself, while inaugurating the Kanaka Jayanti celebrations, expressed gratitude for the continued support of the public. CM attributed his second term as Chief Minister to the unwavering backing of the people, highlighting the crucial role public support plays in sustaining the government's initiatives.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala grabs spot in 'Best Performer' category in National Startup ranking rkn

    Kerala grabs spot in 'Best Performer' category in National Startup ranking

    Explained Why MHA revoked Centre for Policy Research's FCRA registration

    Explained: Why MHA revoked Centre for Policy Research's FCRA registration

    Viral Nepalese postage stamp predicted Ram temple 57 years ago

    Viral: Nepalese postage stamp predicted Ram temple 57 years ago

    Kerala Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board in crisis as pension delayed for a year rkn

    Kerala Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board in crisis as pension delayed for a year

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-81 January 17 2024: Check winning ticket prize money here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-81 January 17 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Acid attack on Bengaluru bank manager during bus halt in Chitradurga

    Karnataka: Acid attack on Bengaluru bank manager during bus halt in Chitradurga

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui holds Vicky Jain's collar shocking Ankita Lokhande and others; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui holds Vicky Jain's collar shocking Ankita Lokhande and others; Read on

    NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Finn Allen's record-breaking knock helps Kiwis clinch series against Pakistan snt

    NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Finn Allen's record-breaking knock helps Kiwis clinch series against Pakistan

    Kerala grabs spot in 'Best Performer' category in National Startup ranking rkn

    Kerala grabs spot in 'Best Performer' category in National Startup ranking

    Ram Mandir: Jr NTR to Prabhas to Nandamuri Balakrishna-11 actors who played Lord Ram on screen RBA

    Ram Mandir: 11 actors who played Lord Ram on screen

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon