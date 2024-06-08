Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Shun VIP culture': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's instruction to his ministers after Lok Sabha election setback

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged his state ministers to abandon the VIP culture during a meeting held on Saturday.

    Shun VIP culture UP CM Yogi Adityanath's instruction to his ministers after Lok Sabha election setback snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 9:33 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged his state ministers to abandon the VIP culture during a meeting held on Saturday. He emphasized the importance of engaging with the public, stressing the principles of "dialogue, coordination, and sensitivity (samvaad, samanvay, samvedansheelta)."

    Adityanath underscored that the government exists to serve the people, with public interest being its utmost priority. He emphasized the need to address the concerns, expectations, and needs of every individual, especially those at the bottom of the social ladder.

    Adityanath stressed that ministers must prioritize resolving issues, working in harmony with local representatives and administration.

    Also read: UP SHOCKER! Muzaffarnagar man eve-teases teen girl on broad daylight, Yogi govt sends strong message (WATCH)

    In a statement released from Lucknow, it was conveyed that during a special session of the council of ministers, Adityanath emphasized the importance of engaging with the public sensitively and resolving their issues through collaboration with local representatives and administrative bodies.

    The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister underscored the need for ministers and other public figures to refrain from adopting a VIP culture during their interactions.

    "All of us will have to be alert and cautious so that none of our activities reflect the VIP culture," he said.

    The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh extended congratulations to the reformation of the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also commended the ministers elected as Members of Parliament.

    Highlighting the rapid development witnessed in Uttar Pradesh during Modi's ten-year tenure, he expressed confidence in the government setting numerous new records over the next five years.

    Emphasizing the dissemination of the Centre and state government's achievements, he urged ministers to actively engage on social media, ensuring the public is informed about policies, decisions, and the positive outcomes of the dual governance.

    In discussions concerning departmental action plans, the Chief Minister reiterated the state's commitment to achieving a trillion-dollar economy. Each department has been assigned specific responsibilities towards this goal. Ministers are tasked with monitoring progress and promptly addressing any deviations from the targets.

    Regarding upcoming initiatives, he outlined plans for extensive tree planting, the School Chalo Abhiyan (campaign to encourage school enrollment), and measures for controlling communicable diseases. Stressing collective efforts for success, he urged all ministers to ensure their contributions within their respective domains.

    Also read: UP HORROR! Man kills friend for urinating on him after booze party in Bulandshahr

    Underscoring the significance of public hearings ('Jan Sunvaai'), he emphasized that the satisfaction of citizens and the state's progress are paramount in the government's welfare endeavors. The 'Jan Sunvaai' resolution system (Integrated Grievance Redressal System and CM Helpline) stands as a crucial tool for swiftly addressing common grievances.

    He emphasized that ministers, public representatives, officers, and employees alike bear the responsibility of promptly addressing grievances received through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System, giving them priority attention.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 9:33 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Aishwarya S Menon and Surekha Yadav, loco pilots attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony AJR

    Meet Aishwarya S Menon and Surekha Yadav, loco pilots attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

    Stage set for NDA 3.0: One-stop guide to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony; process, dignitaries & more AJR

    Stage set for NDA 3.0: One-stop guide to PM-designate Modi's swearing-in ceremony; process, dignitaries & more

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force gears up for largest multinational exercise in Jodhpur AJR

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force gears up for largest multinational exercise in Jodhpur

    At CWC meet, Congress leaders urge Rahul Gandhi to take post of Leader of Opposition in LS vkp

    CWC passes resolution to appoint Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

    Militants set fire to police outpost, several houses in Manipur's Jiribam; heightens ethnic tensions (WATCH) snt

    Militants set fire to police outpost, several houses in Manipur's Jiribam; heightens ethnic tensions (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Scottish woman sues Netflix for $170 million over defamation in 'Baby Reindeer' show, streaming giant responds snt

    Scottish woman sues Netflix for $170 million over defamation in 'Baby Reindeer' show, streaming giant responds

    tennis French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek wins 4th title at Roland Garros with straight set win over Jasmine Paolini snt

    Iga Swiatek clinches 4th French Open title with straight set win over Jasmine Paolini; WATCH winning moment

    Israel rescues 4 hostages in 'daring' Gaza op: Noa Argamani's emotional reunion, chat with PM & more (WATCH) snt

    Israel rescues 4 hostages in 'daring' Gaza op: Noa Argamani's emotional reunion, chat with PM & more (WATCH)

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: 7 times ONLYFANS star looked smoking hot in revealing pictures ATG

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: 7 times ONLYFANS star looked smoking hot in revealing pictures

    Malaika Arora HOT pictures: 6 times the actress took the internet by storm with her SEXY looks RKK

    Malaika Arora HOT pictures: 6 times the actress took the internet by storm with her SEXY looks

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon