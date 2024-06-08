'Shun VIP culture': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's instruction to his ministers after Lok Sabha election setback

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged his state ministers to abandon the VIP culture during a meeting held on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged his state ministers to abandon the VIP culture during a meeting held on Saturday. He emphasized the importance of engaging with the public, stressing the principles of "dialogue, coordination, and sensitivity (samvaad, samanvay, samvedansheelta)."

Adityanath underscored that the government exists to serve the people, with public interest being its utmost priority. He emphasized the need to address the concerns, expectations, and needs of every individual, especially those at the bottom of the social ladder.

Adityanath stressed that ministers must prioritize resolving issues, working in harmony with local representatives and administration.

In a statement released from Lucknow, it was conveyed that during a special session of the council of ministers, Adityanath emphasized the importance of engaging with the public sensitively and resolving their issues through collaboration with local representatives and administrative bodies.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister underscored the need for ministers and other public figures to refrain from adopting a VIP culture during their interactions.

"All of us will have to be alert and cautious so that none of our activities reflect the VIP culture," he said.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh extended congratulations to the reformation of the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also commended the ministers elected as Members of Parliament.

Highlighting the rapid development witnessed in Uttar Pradesh during Modi's ten-year tenure, he expressed confidence in the government setting numerous new records over the next five years.

Emphasizing the dissemination of the Centre and state government's achievements, he urged ministers to actively engage on social media, ensuring the public is informed about policies, decisions, and the positive outcomes of the dual governance.

In discussions concerning departmental action plans, the Chief Minister reiterated the state's commitment to achieving a trillion-dollar economy. Each department has been assigned specific responsibilities towards this goal. Ministers are tasked with monitoring progress and promptly addressing any deviations from the targets.

Regarding upcoming initiatives, he outlined plans for extensive tree planting, the School Chalo Abhiyan (campaign to encourage school enrollment), and measures for controlling communicable diseases. Stressing collective efforts for success, he urged all ministers to ensure their contributions within their respective domains.

Underscoring the significance of public hearings ('Jan Sunvaai'), he emphasized that the satisfaction of citizens and the state's progress are paramount in the government's welfare endeavors. The 'Jan Sunvaai' resolution system (Integrated Grievance Redressal System and CM Helpline) stands as a crucial tool for swiftly addressing common grievances.

He emphasized that ministers, public representatives, officers, and employees alike bear the responsibility of promptly addressing grievances received through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System, giving them priority attention.

