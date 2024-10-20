SHOCKING! Rats found running in hostel kitchen at IIT Roorkee; probe begins [WATCH]

IIT Roorkee faced backlash from students after they discovered rats in the mess kitchen, leading to protests over food safety concerns. The students filmed the rodents in the kitchen and circulated the footage on social media, prompting the institute to respond that the claims were misleading.

Roorkee: IIT Roorkee encountered a challenging situation on Thursday when students from a hostel staged a protest over the reported presence of rats in food utensils in the mess kitchen. The institute labeled the incident as a "deliberate attempt" by certain students, who recorded footage of rodents in the "closed" mess area late at night and shared it on social media.

Reports indicate that students discovered rats in the mess on the afternoon of October 17 while attending lunch. Upon entering the kitchen, some students were startled to see the rodents scurrying around, which raised concerns about the possibility of consuming contaminated food.

The students reportedly witnessed two rats jumping into the pan where vegetables were being cooked. They recorded the incident and called other students to witness it as well. Upon closer examination, they discovered a rat swimming in the pressure cooker meant for cooking rice. The students also alleged that other kitchen ingredients were infested with rats

The video led to a protest outside the mess, with numerous students calling for immediate action. In response, IIT Roorkee stated that the claims made in the videos were misleading. The institute clarified that the rats were found in a closed section of the mess and emphasized that no food items were contaminated, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The following day, after the issue received significant coverage in the print media, the district's food safety department conducted an inspection of the hostel kitchen. During this inspection, they collected samples of food, spices, and grains from the premises for analysis.

The institution issued a media statement that read, "...it has been clarified that the video(s) circulating on social media were taken by students who entered the mess late at night. The footage shows rodents in a closed area of the mess where only empty utensils and non-edible items were stored. No food items were contaminated. The video appears to be a deliberate attempt to misrepresent the situation. The mess has been thoroughly inspected, and it has been confirmed that all food served was safe and hygienic."

The institute also mentioned that the investigation is still ongoing to thoroughly address all aspects of the issue.

A report in India Today quoted IIT Roorkee's media in-charge Sonika Shrivastava as saying, “Immediate investigation has been started, and corrective action is being taken to ensure compliance with hygiene standards. The health and safety of the students remains the top priority. External special experts have been engaged to assess the situation and prevent such incidents in future.”



