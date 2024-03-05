Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SHOCKING! Man sets himself ablaze outside police station in UP, saved by cops; WATCH viral video

    In a distressing incident, a man reportedly set himself on fire outside a police station in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The individual, identified as Tahir Ali and believed to be in his 40s, was rescued by police personnel present at the scene.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police, Ashok Meena, confirmed the incident, stating that Tahir Ali was admitted to a hospital and is currently in stable condition. The harrowing act, which involved the use of petrol, was captured on video by onlookers.

    In the footage, at least 10 to 12 police personnel can be seen attempting to extinguish the flames using blankets, while a young boy is seen pouring water on the victim with a bottle. The video, depicting the gravity of the situation, underscores the urgency of the response from authorities.

    Please note: Disturbing and Graphic video below. Viewer discretion advised.

    "We are currently investigating the incident and trying to find out why he took this step," stated Mr. Meena. He emphasized that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for any wrongdoing in connection with the incident.

    The motives behind Tahir Ali's drastic action remain unclear, prompting authorities to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As the investigation unfolds, the community awaits answers and hopes for swift justice in this troubling episode.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 2:28 PM IST
