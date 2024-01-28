Shocking! Andhra Pradesh trader declared 'dead' after burnt body found, calls home 24 hours later

The family of a man encountered a startling turn of events when they received a call from the supposedly deceased individual, whose charred remains had been discovered under suspicious circumstances in an agricultural field and subsequently taken by the authorities for postmortem examination.

In a bizarre turn of events in the quaint village of Veerampalem, situated in the Rangampet mandal of East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, a shocking discovery rattled the community and law enforcement alike. The unfolding of events surrounding the mysterious appearance of a charred body, presumed to be that of grain trader Ketamalla Pusaiah, sent shockwaves through the close-knit community.

The ordeal began when villagers stumbled upon a gruesome sight one fateful Friday morning: a completely burnt body lying near an electricity transformer in an agricultural field owned by Pusaiah. The presence of Pusaiah's footwear near the body only deepened suspicions, leading villagers to suspect foul play and speculate about a potential murder.

Promptly, the Rangampet police swung into action, swiftly cordoning off the area and initiating procedures to investigate the grim discovery. The charred remains were carefully collected and transported to the hospital for a thorough postmortem examination, a routine procedure aimed at unraveling the circumstances surrounding the apparent crime.

However, amidst the chaos and confusion that gripped the village, a revelation of astounding proportions emerged: the purportedly deceased Pusaiah, whose body lay under scrutiny, was alive and well. The unsuspecting relatives of the supposed victim received an unexpected call from none other than Pusaiah himself, shattering the grim narrative that had enveloped the community.

In a whirlwind of disbelief and relief, Pusaiah's relatives relayed the miraculous news to the authorities, prompting a swift reassessment of the unfolding events. As the pieces of the puzzle began to fall into place, Pusaiah's harrowing account shed light on the sinister events that transpired.

According to Pusaiah, he had encountered a trio of unidentified assailants on his farm the previous night, witnessing them douse a body in petrol before igniting the macabre scene. In a valiant attempt to intervene, Pusaiah found himself at the mercy of the perpetrators, subjected to a brutal assault that left him unconscious and at the mercy of fate.

Regaining consciousness in an unfamiliar location, Pusaiah found himself disoriented and distressed, with only fragmented memories of the traumatic ordeal that had befallen him. Through sheer resilience and resourcefulness, Pusaiah managed to reach out to his loved ones, utilizing the phone of a passing stranger to communicate his miraculous survival.

As the truth gradually came to light, the authorities launched a full-scale investigation into the incident, determined to unravel the complexities of the case and bring the perpetrators to justice. With the identity of the charred body still shrouded in mystery, the unfolding saga serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of human nature and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.