    'Mockery of Hinduism... sacrilege...' Shivlinga-shaped fountain for G20 Summit triggers outrage

    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 8:50 AM IST

    As preparations for the highly-anticipated G20 Summit enter their final stages in India, a controversy has arisen over the installation of a Shivling-shaped fountain near the national capital's airport. India, the host nation, has spared no effort in showcasing its culture and traditions to the visiting Heads of State, who are set to gather in New Delhi on September 9-10 for the summit.

    The controversy stems from the use of the sacred Hindu symbol, the Shivling, in a public fountain. While the installation, featuring 12 Jyotirlingas, is intended to represent the rich cultural heritage and spirituality of India, it has raised questions about the appropriateness of using a religious symbol in a decorative manner.

    The fountain, resembling the deity Lord Shiva, is part of the beautification efforts undertaken for the G20 Summit. It features 12 Shiva fountains at Hanuman Chowk, Delhi Cantt, and six more on the opposite side of the road.

    Charu Pragya, a national media panellist for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressed her concerns on social media, stating, "Shivalinga is not for decoration. And Dhaula Kuan is not Gyanvapi. The Aam Aadmi Party government has installed Shivling-shaped fountains in the Dhaula Kuan area of Delhi."

    This controversy has sparked a potential political conflict between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena inspected the Shivalinga-shaped fountain on August 27, posting pictures on his official social media account. The issue is expected to intensify the ongoing political rivalry between the two parties.

    While the Shivlinga-shaped fountain controversy unfolds, another credit war has erupted regarding the beautification efforts ahead of the G20 summit in the national capital. Delhi-NCR is undergoing significant enhancements, including road repairs, painting, and the installation of fountains. Both the AAP and BJP have clashed over claims of fund expenditure.

    Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva asserted that the changes being made in Delhi for the G20 preparations are funded by the Central Government. He highlighted the introduction of wall painting, first in the Pragati Maidan tunnel and later in the NDMC area, as initiatives supported by the Central Government. 

    In response, the AAP stated, "It is surprising to see that BJP has to claim the development work done by the Aam Aadmi Party government as its own. The entire money has been spent by the PWD Department of the Delhi Government on the works related to PWD roads in Delhi. At the same time, MCD has invested the entire money in the works related to MCD roads."

    Meanwhile, furious netizens have been slamming the decision to use the Shivling as a decorative thing. Let's take a look at some of the responses.

     

     

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 8:50 AM IST
