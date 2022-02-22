Shivamogga unrest: 6 arrested in murder case, curfew imposed till Friday

In the latest development in the Shivamogga unrest incident, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police held a joint press brief to inform that curfew has been clamped till Friday, and six accused persons involved in the murder have been arrested.

To bring the situation under control, the Shivamogga district administration has decided to extend curfew till Friday morning. Briefing the media in the joint press meet with SP BM Lakhsmi Prasad, Deputy Commissioner Selvamani said, "Curfew will be in place till Friday morning and only essential service will be allowed. The public can go out between 6 am to 6 pm for essentials only. Schools and colleges also have been asked to close till Friday." He also added that only after seeing the situation, further decisions will be taken.

Speaking further in connection with Bajrang Dal leader Harsha's murder, Shivamogga SP said six persons had been arrested. "Initially, Mohammed Khasif, aged 30, (accused 1) was arrested. Based on his leads, (accused 2) Syed Nadeem, in his early 20s, was arrested and produced to court and taken into custody. Later, (accused 3) Asifulla Khan, (accused 4) Rehan Sharieff, (accused 5) Nihan and (accused 6) Abdul Afnan was arrested," said SP.

According to police, the four accused were on the spot on the day of the incident and directly involved in the attack, while the other two were part of the murder plot. It further said, all are from Clarkepete in Shivamogga. The cops also detained 12 people but based on inquiry, it was found that they had no role. The police are yet to reveal the reason for the murder.

The SP further added that 20 vehicles suffered damages and many suffered injuries due to stone pelting in the violence. At least eight of them have come forward and have given complaints and 13 FIRs have been filed so far.

