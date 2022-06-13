Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15

Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray visited Ayodhya on November 24, 2018, and March 7, 2020. This marks his third visit to the temple town.

After much anticipation, it is clear that Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray would visit Ayodhya on June 15 to seek Lord Ram's blessings, stated Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Monday, on the minister's birthday.

While talking to reporters, Raut said, 'This is not a political programme.' A team of Shiv Sena members and leaders has already arrived in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, ahead of Thackeray's visit, to make the arrangements.

The visit to Ayodhya by Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, comes at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are targeting his party on the subject of Hindutva.

Raj Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray's uncle and MNS chief, was slated to visit Ayodhya in June after recently calling for the removal of loudspeakers atop mosques, but his travel was postponed owing to health issues.

Aaditya Thackeray will arrive in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's capital, on June 15 and then travel to Ayodhya, as per Raut. This is not a political programme, Raut added, who also stated that he would visit Ayodhya.

Thackeray would seek Ram Lalla's blessings. He'll also pay a visit to the Ram temple's construction site. The Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson added that Thackeray would also participate in the 'aarti' on the banks of the Sarayu river.

Previously, Aaditya Thackeray was supposed to visit Ayodhya on June 10 with his party workers from across the country to seek blessing. However, it was postponed due to the Rajya Sabha election.

Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray previously visited Ayodhya on November 24, 2018, and March 7, 2020. He'll be there for the third time.

