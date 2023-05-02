'Sharad Pawar will rethink on resignation, decision in 2-3 days': Ajit Pawar

"Pawar did not take anyone into confidence before announcing his resignation," Praful Patel said. Speaking at the book launch, Pawar said his political journey began on May 1, 1960, and has continued without a break for the past 63 years with him serving Maharashtra and India in various capacities.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday (May 2) said that Sharad Pawar will need two-three days to "think over" his decision. Conveying his message to protesting party workers, his nephew Ajit Pawar also requested NCP functionaries not to resign from their posts in protest against Pawar senior's surprise decision.

"He (Sharad Pawar) has said he has made his decision, but he will need two-three days to think it over on account of your insistence. But he will think it over only when all workers go home," Ajit told party workers at the premises of the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan.

Scores of NCP workers refused to leave the venue, where Pawar earlier in the day announced his decision during the launch of his revised autobiography.

While Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad broke down after Pawar's announcement, party MP Praful Patel requested him to withdraw his decision.

"I have three years of Rajya Sabha membership left, during which I will focus on the issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not accepting any responsibility (of party post). After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as president of the Nationalist Congress Party," he said.

