SGPGI leads healthcare excellence in North India, CM Yogi highlights achievements at 41st foundation day

Lucknow, December 14: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday praised the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) for its outstanding contributions to healthcare and medical education in Uttar Pradesh and North India. Addressing the 41st Foundation Day celebrations, CM Yogi highlighted the institute's remarkable progress in advancing patient care and medical research.

SGPGI, a pioneer in robotic surgeries, is now working towards integrating AI technology to enhance patient care. The CM shared that in 2024, the institute registered over 1.16 lakh patients and successfully treated thousands, conducting more than 14,000 surgeries, including 319 robotic surgeries. SGPGI has also achieved significant milestones, such as completing 114 kidney transplants, 32 bone marrow transplants, and 591 open-heart surgeries.



During the event, CM Yogi released the institute’s coffee table book and honoured faculty members and students for their exceptional contributions to research and healthcare. He expressed confidence that SGPGI’s next phase of growth, marked by the establishment of new departments and continued commitment, would further elevate its reputation.

A unique highlight was SGPGI’s receipt of Rs 500 crore in CSR funds, marking the first such initiative in the country. These funds are being used to support critical projects like the Saloni Heart Foundation, providing life-saving surgeries for children, and the construction of a shelter home (Rain Basera).

The CM also discussed the state’s healthcare improvements, mentioning the introduction of Tele-ICU facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saved thousands of lives. He further noted that 18 new medical colleges have been inaugurated in the state this year, ensuring that every district has access to modern healthcare services.



CM Yogi lauded the Ayushman Bharat scheme, with over 9 crore people in the state benefiting from Ayushman cards. He also emphasized the government’s commitment to providing free healthcare services, including dialysis and blood separation units in all districts, and assured that financial support would be provided for any patient in need.

Present at the event were Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State for Health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, SGPGI Director Dr. RK Dhiman, and other prominent dignitaries.

