Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sena vs Sena: Supreme Court asks Maha speaker to take up disqualification petitions within a week

    The Supreme Court asked the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly to set a timeline for the hearing of the disqualification petitions against 56 MLAs including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde within a week. The CJI also noted that the Speaker cannot delay such proceedings indefinitely.

    Sena vs Sena Supreme Court asks Maha speaker to take up disqualification petitions within a week gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 6:13 PM IST

    The Supreme Court pulled up Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday for failing to address disqualification petitions promptly and ordered him to do so within a week in the ongoing Shiv Sena vs. Shiv Sena legal battle. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud gave stern directions to the Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, and said the top court had been asking him to decide on the matter for four months.

    The Apex court expressed disappointment over the delay in the disqualification process that resulted from the split within the Shiv Sena party between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions, and it also asked the speaker to inform it within two weeks of the timeline of how these disqualification proceedings would be conducted.

    Also Read | Explained: When MPs move to new Parliament, what happens to the old building?

    The Maharashtra assembly speaker was previously ordered to consider the disqualification case in a fair amount of time, but he failed to comply, prompting the court's displeasure.

    “The contentions in this writ are that despite the passing of months, the Speaker has not decided the disqualification petitions…Ld. SG appearing for Speaker submitted a complication…53+3 MLAs were disqualified from the two factions and 34 petitions were filed," the CJI said during the hearing. 

    The Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's actions show a disregard for the court's orders, the CJI added, and under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, the speaker cannot prolong such proceedings indefinitely.

    Also Read | Karnataka: Belgian dog breed from Chikkamagaluru to serve as spy in Indian Army; check details

    After Eknath Shinde and a number of other MLAs conducted a coup in June 2022 against the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration headed by Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena split in two. As Maharashtra's new chief minister, Shinde replaced Thackeray, and the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is his deputy.

    The Supreme Court declined to exercise the special powers under Articles 226 and 32 as requested by the Uddhav Thackeray camp and stated that "there are no extraordinary circumstances in the instant case that warrant the exercise of jurisdiction by the court to adjudicate the disqualification petition" when turning over the case of disqualification to the Speaker in May.

    Also Read | Sonia Gandhi featured as 'Bharat Mata' on Telangana hoarding, BJP raps Congress (WATCH)

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained What happens to old Parliament building once proceedings move to new one snt

    Explained: When MPs move to new Parliament, what happens to the old building?

    New Parliament boasts automated mic system amid mic-muting controversies: Report AJR

    New Parliament boasts automated mic system amid mic-muting controversies: Report

    Tigers mating at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru: Viral video (WATCH) vkp

    Tigers mating at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru: Viral video (WATCH)

    Kerala HC stays trial proceedings against actor Mohanlal in ivory possession case for 6 months anr

    Kerala HC stays trial proceedings against actor Mohanlal in ivory possession case for 6 months

    Karnataka: Belgian dog breed from Chikkamagaluru to serve as spy in Indian Army check details vkp

    Karnataka: Belgian dog breed from Chikkamagaluru to serve as spy in Indian Army; check details

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD song 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' goes viral; check out why RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari's BOLD song 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' goes viral; check out

    Unveiling 'Dogxim': World's first dog-fox hybrid found in Brazil sparks scientific intrigue - WATCH snt

    Unveiling 'Dogxim': World's first dog-fox hybrid found in Brazil sparks scientific intrigue - WATCH

    Switzerland to Iceland: World's most peaceful countries ATG

    Switzerland to Iceland: World's most peaceful countries

    OnePlus Pad Go design REVEALED to launch in India on October 6 gcw

    OnePlus Pad Go design REVEALED, to launch in India on October 6

    Explained What happens to old Parliament building once proceedings move to new one snt

    Explained: When MPs move to new Parliament, what happens to the old building?

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon