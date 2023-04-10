Section 144 imposed, internet suspended in Jamshedpur after clash over ‘desecration’ of religious flag

Tension has been brewing in some parts of Jamshedpur since Saturday night, when a local organisation alleged that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrpC has been imposed and internet has temporarily been suspended in the area.

Clashes erupted in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur after 'desecration' of a religious flag led to brick-batting and arson between two groups, officials told news agency PTI. At Shastrinagar in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, prohibition orders pursuant to Section 144 of the CrPC are in effect following shop and car fires during the confrontations. According to ANI, internet services have also been shut off.

According to the police, tension in the neighbourhood had been building since Saturday night, when local organisation members discovered that a piece of flesh had been attached to a Ram Navami banner. After that, the conflict between the two groups descended into violence as bricks were hurled.

East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav told PTI that some anti-social elements are attempting to disrupt peace and asked for the public's help in foiling their scheme. On Sunday, two stores and an auto-rickshaw were set on fire in Jamshedpur's Shastrinagar, leading police to use tear gas shells to separate the crowd.

"Prohibitory orders were issued in the area under Section 144 of the CrPC," Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum), Piyush Sinha, told PTI. According to police, the situation is now under control, and a few persons have been arrested.

According to authorities, a significant police force has been deployed in Shastrinagar to preserve peace and order. Following the confrontation, security personnel marched in Jamshedpur's Kadma police station area, according to ANI. “The situation is under control and the warring groups have been dispersed. We have also taken a few persons into custody,” SSP Prabhat Kumar said.

The police deputy commissioner said stringent action will be initiated against those who indulged in anti-social activities to disturb communal harmony.