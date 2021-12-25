SDPI a 'terrorist group', Kerala Home Dept's negligence to blame for Sreenivasan's murder: V Muraleedharan

V Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs, stated on Saturday that the Kerala government is using the Alappuzha twin murder case to discredit the RSS. He made this statement just hours after Kerala DGP Anil Kant directed police officials to compile a district-by-district list of those previously involved in criminal cases, including members of the RSS and the SDPI. DGP Kant issued these guidelines after two killings of BJP and SDPI political members in the Alappuzha district.

The SDPI is a "terrorist group," according to the MoS MEA, and the two cannot be compared. Muraleedharan told news agency ANI that the criminal list should be unbiased, regardless of the person's political affiliation. In Kerala, most offenders will be from the CPI(M), and thousands of CPI(M) employees' charges were dropped when this government took office.

The Kerala Home Department's negligence is to blame for Renjith Sreenivasan's murder in Alappuzha, maybe owing to the closeness between the CPI(M) and the SDPI, according to a top BJP politician. On Friday, five persons were arrested in connection with the recent assassination of an SDPI leader in Kerala.

According to ADGP (Law and Order), Vijay Sakhare, all five were directly engaged in killing SDPI leader KS Shan. Sakhare is in charge of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), looking into the recent killings of SDPI leader Shan and BJP OBC Morcha leader Sreenivas. According to a top police officer, the killers of the BJP OBC Morcha leader have been identified, and police teams have already been dispatched to apprehend them. On Saturday night, Shan, the SDPI state secretary, was slain by a gang on his way home in Alappuzha. In contrast, Sreenivas, the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was slashed to death in front of his family at his residence on Sunday morning.

