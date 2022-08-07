Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scamsters target Kerala power customers; KSEB database compromised?

    Electricity consumers in Kerala are being targeted by scamsters who send SMS threatening that the power connection will be snapped if payment is not made. Even as cops investigate, KSEB is yet to confirm if their customer database has been compromised

    Scamsters target Kerala power customers; KSEB database compromised?
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

    Electricity consumers in Kerala are being targeted by scamsters. The state has been witnessing a surge in cases of online fraud. It is suspected that Kerala State Electricity Board's (KSEB) database may have been leaked and used by scamsters.

    In most cases, scamsters sent SMS messages to KSEB customers, saying that the bill had not been paid and that it should be paid online immediately. Several people, including veteran journalist Sanil P Thomas, lost their money in the process.

    Also Read: My Ration, My Right: Applying for ration cards now easier; here's how

    Here's how the scam operates. First, the fraudsters send an SMS stating that the electricity bill has not been paid and that the connection will be cut immediately. The concerned customer ends up calling the number given in the SMS for help, and eventually, a payment is made online. The payment is made through Quick Pay or through a mobile application recommended by the fraudsters. The mobile application collects the account number and password, and the account is cleared of funds within moments. Fraudulent groups leak the customer's information through a remote accessing system.

    A 58-year-old native of Thrissur lost Rs 24,000 to this modus operandi. The police believe that north Indian gangs are behind the fraud. Kottayam cyber cell alone has received 10 complaints of KSEB fraud. The question that is perplexing the authorities is how the scamsters got hold of the information about KSEB customers. 

    KSEB did not comment on whether its customer database has been compromised. It is reported that the KSEB has asked the police to investigate the matter. Common people have lost crores due to scams in loan-giving apps. Meanwhile, investigations continue.

    Also Read: Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, CSIR's first woman director general? - adt

    Who is Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, CSIR's first woman director general?

    ISRO launches SSLV with EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT from Sriharikota

    SSLV delivers payload on maiden flight, ISRO examining data loss

    My Ration, My Right: Applying for ration cards now easier; here's how

    My Ration, My Right: Applying for ration cards now easier; here's how

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Major Kaustubh Prakash Rane, 36 Rashtriya Rifles

    KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    KCR to boycott NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday, calls it useless in letter to PM

    Recent Stories

    How many months is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Is the baby due in December? Report RBA

    How many months is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Is the baby due in December? Report

    Pictures Kiara Advani gets trolled for 'No Pants Look'; netizens say, 'Didi pant toh pehen lo' RBA

    Pictures: Kiara Advani gets trolled for 'No Pants Look'; netizens say, 'Didi pant toh pehen lo'

    Who is Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, CSIR's first woman director general? - adt

    Who is Nallathamby Kalaiselvi, CSIR's first woman director general?

    ISRO launches SSLV with EOS-02 and AzaadiSAT from Sriharikota

    SSLV delivers payload on maiden flight, ISRO examining data loss

    Why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson ended their 9-months relationship; REAL reason is out RBA

    Why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson ended their 9-months relationship; REAL reason is out

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon