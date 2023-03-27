Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC to hear Lakshadweep ex-MP Mohammed Faizal's plea seeking Parliament reinstatement on Tuesday

    Faizal stated that even though his conviction in an attempt to murder case has been suspended, he has not been reinstated to parliament. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    New Delhi: Former Member of Parliament from Lakshadweep and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, PP Mohammed Faizal, has moved the Supreme Court seeking his reinstatement to Parliament. He stated that even though his conviction in an attempt to murder case has been suspended, he has not been reinstated to Parliament. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud agreed to hear the case on Tuesday.

    The Lakshadweep government had requested a stay of the Kerala High Court order suspending Faizal's conviction in the case, but the top court had rejected their request in February. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared before the bench on behalf of Faizal on Monday. 

    Also Read: Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court directs Centre, Gujarat govt to 'bring papers' based on which convicts were freed

    In reference to a political controversy during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the Kavaratti Sessions Court had found four people guilty on January 11, including Faizal, of attempting to murder Padanath Salih, the son-in-law of former Union Minister and Indian National Congress leader PM Sayeed. The trial court gave each of the four accused a 10-year term of harsh imprisonment.

    The conviction and sentence given by the trial court were suspended by the Kerala High Court on January 25, which prompted the current appeal before the Supreme Court.

    Faizal was prohibited from holding the position of Member of Parliament when the trial court convicted him, and the Lok Sabha Secretariat also issued a notification to that effect.

    The Electoral Commission (EC) then informed his constituency of bye-elections. Faizal, however, then filed a petition with the Supreme Court to challenge the EC's announcement to hold bye-elections.

    On January 27, the Supreme Court rejected that argument after receiving assurances from the Commission that it would follow the Kerala High Court's ruling suspending the verdict.

    Also Read: Kolkata minor girl's death: Locals protest against state govt, administration; vandalise police vehicles

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
