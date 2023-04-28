Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC rejects plea seeking transfer of all party assets with Uddhav Thackeray faction to CM Eknath Shinde

    A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha questioned the locus of petitioner Ashish Giri, a lawyer, and dismissed his plea. The plea was filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer Ashish Giri seeking direction to restrain the Thackeray group from transferring party funds.

    Supreme Court on Friday (April 28) dismissed a plea seeking direction to restrain the Uddhav Thackeray group from alienating movable or immovable assets of the Shiv Sena party and it should be transferred to the new party president.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha questioned the locus of petitioner Ashish Giri, a lawyer, and dismissed his plea. The plea was filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer Ashish Giri seeking direction to restrain the Thackeray group from transferring party funds.

    "Who are you? What is your locus," the bench asked and then said, "Dismissed." Giri said a plea has been filed in the top court as it has heard various petitions relating to the feud between the Thackeray and the Shinde factions.

    He had said the assets of the party should be transferred to the Shinde group. "What kind of petition is this and who are you? Your request cannot be entertained," the bench said.

    The top court, on March 16, had reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to the Maharashtra political crisis.

    The poll panel has granted the symbol, bow and arrow, to the Shinde faction and the issue is presently sub-judice.

