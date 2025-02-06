SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu

The Supreme Court granted interim protection to Discovery Communications India officials facing threats over the documentary Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu. The court directed police in seven states to ensure their safety after threats and protests erupted following the documentary's release on Discovery+.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection to the officials of Discovery Communications India who are allegedly facing threats after the release of the documentary series "Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu".

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan ordered police authorities of at least seven states to ensure the protection of officials and properties of the broadcasting channel.



The order of the top court came on a petition filed by Discovery Communications India and its senior staff based in different states across India.

The channel which released the documentary on self-styled godman Asaram Baapu said several hate comments against Discovery and persons associated with it were received on the social media accounts of the Broadcasters.

The counsel of the broadcasting channel told the bench that it has become increasingly difficult for the petitioners to travel freely across the country.

The bench observed that it may not be possible for the petitioners to approach different High Courts where their staff may be posted and issued notice to the Central government and the authorities in Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

"Issue notice returnable in the week commencing 3rd March 2025. In the meanwhile, we request the police authorities to ensure that the petitioner gets to use the office and no threats by way of physical harm are extended to the petitioners," order the bench.

The petitioners claimed that the documentary on Asaram Bapu was made based on public records, court orders and witness testimonies. After the documentary was released on the OTT platform Discovery +, the petitioners claimed to have received threats.

The petition stated, "The series sheds light on the life of Asaram Bapu, a self-proclaimed spiritual leader currently serving a life sentence for crimes including rape and murder since 2018. It presents factual insights based on public records, witness testimonials and judicial records."



The protection was being sought in light of threats and criminal intimidation from groups claiming to be supporters/ fans/followers/devotees of Asaram. The plea said that on January 30, a mob gathered outside their Mumbai office, creating a ruckus, though the police dispersed the crowd, no action was taken against the perpetrators.

Asaram, serving life imprisonment in rape cases, is currently on bail on medical grounds.

