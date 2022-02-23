SC junks plea seeking cancellation of Class 10, 12 offline board exams

Rejecting the appeal, the bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar observed that such a petition creates “false hope” and “confusion” all over.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking cancellation of offline examinations for class 10th and 12th to be conducted by all state boards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the National Institute of Open Schooling.

Rejecting the appeal, the bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar observed that such a petition creates “false hope” and “confusion” all over. “This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing,” said the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar.

