Remembering Savitribai Phule, the first woman teacher of India

Savitribai Phule worked tirelessly to promote education for girls and women, who were often denied the right to education. She faced severe criticism and opposition from conservative elements in society but remained committed to her cause.

India is today paying tributes to social reformer, educator, and poet Savitribai Phule, who is remembered as the first woman teacher of India and a pioneer of women's education.

Savitribai was born on January 3, 1831, in Naigaon, Maharashtra. She was born into a family of farmers in Maharashtra and received limited education due to the prevailing social norms of the time.

She was married to Jyotirao Phule, who was also a social reformer and educationist. The couple worked together to bring about social change in India. They worked to eradicate caste and gender discrimination and promote education among women and the lower castes. Savitribai established the first girl's school in 1848 in Pune, the city where they lived.

She worked tirelessly to promote education for girls and women, who were often denied the right to education. She faced severe criticism and opposition from conservative elements in society but remained committed to her cause.

Savitribai was also a prolific writer and poet who wrote on a range of social issues, including gender discrimination, casteism, and education. She wrote several books, including Kavyaphule (Poems of the Phule Family), Bavan Kashi Subodh Ratnakar (A Precious Jewel of 52 Tales), and Kavya Phulechya (Poems of Phule). Her poems and writings were aimed at inspiring and empowering women and the lower castes.

Savitribai also worked to improve the status of women in society and fought against discrimination and injustice. She campaigned against caste-based discrimination and worked to empower women from marginalized communities.

In addition to her work in education and social reform, Savitribai was also involved in the Indian freedom struggle. She participated in the Satyagraha movement and worked with other freedom fighters to achieve independence from British colonial rule.

She passed away on March 10, 1897, in Pune, Maharashtra. Her legacy continues to inspire social reformers and feminists in India and beyond, and she is remembered as a pioneering figure in the struggle for social justice. Savitribai Phule's contribution to Indian society is immense. Her work has had a lasting impact on education and women's rights in India.

Also Read: Over 10 million older adults in India likely have dementia: AI study

Also Read: Bengaluru: How a Class 9 boy impressed PM Modi with unique 'waste to wealth' recycling initiative