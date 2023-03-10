Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remembering Savitribai Phule, the first woman teacher of India

    Savitribai Phule worked tirelessly to promote education for girls and women, who were often denied the right to education. She faced severe criticism and opposition from conservative elements in society but remained committed to her cause.

    Savitribai Phule death anniversary today Remembering the social reformer, educator, poet
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 10, 2023, 5:21 AM IST

    India is today paying tributes to social reformer, educator, and poet Savitribai Phule, who is remembered as the first woman teacher of India and a pioneer of women's education. 

    Savitribai was born on January 3, 1831, in Naigaon, Maharashtra. She was born into a family of farmers in Maharashtra and received limited education due to the prevailing social norms of the time.

    She was married to Jyotirao Phule, who was also a social reformer and educationist. The couple worked together to bring about social change in India. They worked to eradicate caste and gender discrimination and promote education among women and the lower castes. Savitribai established the first girl's school in 1848 in Pune, the city where they lived.

    She worked tirelessly to promote education for girls and women, who were often denied the right to education. She faced severe criticism and opposition from conservative elements in society but remained committed to her cause.

    Savitribai was also a prolific writer and poet who wrote on a range of social issues, including gender discrimination, casteism, and education. She wrote several books, including Kavyaphule (Poems of the Phule Family), Bavan Kashi Subodh Ratnakar (A Precious Jewel of 52 Tales), and Kavya Phulechya (Poems of Phule). Her poems and writings were aimed at inspiring and empowering women and the lower castes.

    Savitribai also worked to improve the status of women in society and fought against discrimination and injustice. She campaigned against caste-based discrimination and worked to empower women from marginalized communities.

    In addition to her work in education and social reform, Savitribai was also involved in the Indian freedom struggle. She participated in the Satyagraha movement and worked with other freedom fighters to achieve independence from British colonial rule.

    She passed away on March 10, 1897, in Pune, Maharashtra. Her legacy continues to inspire social reformers and feminists in India and beyond, and she is remembered as a pioneering figure in the struggle for social justice. Savitribai Phule's contribution to Indian society is immense. Her work has had a lasting impact on education and women's rights in India.

    Also Read: Over 10 million older adults in India likely have dementia: AI study

    Also Read: Bengaluru: How a Class 9 boy impressed PM Modi with unique 'waste to wealth' recycling initiative

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2023, 5:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CISF Raising Day Today: History, significance and duties of the force

    CISF Raising Day Today: History, significance and duties of the force

    After CBI, now ED arrests former Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case - adt

    After CBI, now ED arrests former Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

    15 Australian officers get training demo from India's elite paratroopers

    15 Australian officers get training demo from India's elite paratroopers

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 highlights: Farmers to get Rs 1800 each year, Lekh Ladki scheme announced for female employment -adt

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 highlights: Farmers to get Rs 1800 each year, Lekh Ladki scheme announced for females

    Liquor policy case: Enforcement Directorate begins questioning Manish Sisodia AJR

    Liquor policy case: Enforcement Directorate begins questioning Manish Sisodia

    Recent Stories

    CISF Raising Day Today: History, significance and duties of the force

    CISF Raising Day Today: History, significance and duties of the force

    Heat wave 15 things you should NOT do during a hot sunny day

    Heat-wave: 15 things you should NOT do during a hot sunny day

    Daily Horoscope for March 10 2023 Capricorn Leo Virgo Pisces Aries Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 10, 2023: Be cautious Capricorn; good day for Aquarius, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for March 10 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 10, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    From decks of INS Vikrant, Australian PM Albanese announces his nation would hold Malabar wargames in August

    From decks of INS Vikrant, Australian PM Albanese announces his nation would hold Malabar wargames in August

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon