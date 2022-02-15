Sansad TV channel on YouTube hacked, renamed as 'Ethereum'

The response given was that Sansad TV had violated its community guidelines, but no further details were given.

Google-owned live-streaming video platform YouTube has terminated the public broadcaster Sansad TV's YouTube account after it was compromised by some scamsters.

Sansad TV shows live proceedings of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. It also broadcasts recorded programmes. The Sansad TV’s YouTube account displayed a 404 error with a message, "This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else."

Turns out that the YouTube account of Sansad TV was compromised due to unauthorized activities by some scamsters on February 15 around 1 AM, which included live streaming on the channel.

The scamsters also changed the name of the channel from Sansad TV to "Ethereum". In a statement, the channel clarified that its social media team promptly regained control over the channel around 3:45 AM.

The statement said that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In), the nodal agency for responding to cyber-security threats in the country, alerted Sansad TV about the channel being compromised.



YouTube, on its part, is fixing the security threats permanently and restoring the channel as soon as possible. Before creating an account on YouTube, there are a set of community guidelines that outline what should or should not be uploaded on its platform.

As per the platform, the guidelines are meant for everyone. It uses a combination of human moderation and artificial intelligence to check if the content uploaded is appropriate or not.

Normally, the reasons for terminating an account include impersonation, nudity and sexual content, spam, deceptive practices, sensitive content, suicide and self-injury, vulgar language, fake engagement, and child safety.