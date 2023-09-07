Amid Sanatana Dharma row, video of TR Balu talking about destroying three 100-year-old temples goes viral

In a viral video clip, Balu is heard discussing the demolition of three ancient temples—a Saraswati temple, a Lakshmi temple, and a Parvati temple—located on the GST Road in his constituency.

DMK MP TR Balu has found himself at the center of controversy once again, this time for making contentious statements about demolishing century-old temples in his constituency. In a viral video clip, Balu is heard discussing the demolition of three ancient temples—a Saraswati temple, a Lakshmi temple, and a Parvati temple—located on the GST Road in his constituency.

He admitted to taking this action despite anticipating that it might impact his electoral prospects, suggesting that he did so strategically.

This development follows a series of controversial statements from DMK leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on September 2, where he discussed the need to eradicate certain aspects akin to diseases. His statement, which included a reference to "Sanatana Dharma," stirred controversy and led to political discourse.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has come to the defense of his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, amidst the controversy surrounding his recent statement regarding "Sanatana Dharma."

In a 15-point rebuttal shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister clarified that his son's comments were directed at addressing perceived oppressive principles within Sanatan traditions, particularly those that discriminate against marginalized communities and women. He stressed that there was no intent to offend any religious beliefs.

The Chief Minister's response also criticized the BJP and other political figures for distorting the context of Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks. He expressed disappointment that despite having access to resources to verify facts, prominent BJP leaders persisted in promoting false narratives.