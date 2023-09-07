Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid Sanatana Dharma row, video of TR Balu talking about destroying three 100-year-old temples goes viral

    In a viral video clip, Balu is heard discussing the demolition of three ancient temples—a Saraswati temple, a Lakshmi temple, and a Parvati temple—located on the GST Road in his constituency.

    Sanatana Dharma row: DMK leader TR Balu's video claiming to have destroyed 3 100-year-old temples goes viral AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    DMK MP TR Balu has found himself at the center of controversy once again, this time for making contentious statements about demolishing century-old temples in his constituency. In a viral video clip, Balu is heard discussing the demolition of three ancient temples—a Saraswati temple, a Lakshmi temple, and a Parvati temple—located on the GST Road in his constituency.

    He admitted to taking this action despite anticipating that it might impact his electoral prospects, suggesting that he did so strategically.

    Santana Dharma row: Tamil Nadu CM defends Udhayanidhi Stalin; accuses PM of being unfair in 15-point rebuttal

    This development follows a series of controversial statements from DMK leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on September 2, where he discussed the need to eradicate certain aspects akin to diseases. His statement, which included a reference to "Sanatana Dharma," stirred controversy and led to political discourse.

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has come to the defense of his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, amidst the controversy surrounding his recent statement regarding "Sanatana Dharma."

    In a 15-point rebuttal shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister clarified that his son's comments were directed at addressing perceived oppressive principles within Sanatan traditions, particularly those that discriminate against marginalized communities and women. He stressed that there was no intent to offend any religious beliefs.

    'Sanatana Dharma is like HIV': After Udhayanidhi Stalin, now DMK leader A Raja sparks row (WATCH)

    The Chief Minister's response also criticized the BJP and other political figures for distorting the context of Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks. He expressed disappointment that despite having access to resources to verify facts, prominent BJP leaders persisted in promoting false narratives.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notice in Harshina case rkn

    Kerala medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notices in Harshina case, released after interrogation

    Kerala: Online auction for toddy shop begins; special regulations and rules rkn

    Kerala: Online auction for toddy shop begins; special regulations and rules

    Santana Dharma row: Tamil Nadu CM defends Udhayanidhi Stalin; accuses PM of being unfair in 15-point rebuttal snt

    Santana Dharma row: Tamil Nadu CM defends Udhayanidhi Stalin; accuses PM of being unfair in 15-point rebuttal

    Aluva sexual assault case: Accused locked door after abducting minor girl; more details emerge anr

    Aluva sexual assault case: Accused locked door after abducting minor girl; more details emerge

    WATCH: Differently-abled Muslim boy, dressed as Krishna for Janmashtami, wins hearts in Kerala anr

    WATCH: Differently-abled Muslim boy, dressed as Krishna for Janmashtami, wins hearts in Kerala

    Recent Stories

    Kerala medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notice in Harshina case rkn

    Kerala medical negligence case: 3 accused served arrest notices in Harshina case, released after interrogation

    Onam Specially, differently celebrated Acharya Sanstha

    Onam: Specially, differently celebrated Acharya Sanstha

    WATCH Dramatic videos of car floating, water gushing in Istanbul streets amid massive flood go viral snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of car floating, water gushing in Istanbul streets amid massive flood go viral

    Khajuraho to Gwalior: 6 places to visit in Madhya Pradesh ATG

    Khajuraho to Gwalior: 6 places to visit in Madhya Pradesh

    TVS Emerald Luxor: Why You Should Book An Apartment Located In Anna Nagar?

    TVS Emerald Luxor: Why You Should Book An Apartment Located In Anna Nagar?

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon