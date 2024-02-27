Samajwadi Party chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns amid voting in UP for Rajya Sabha polls

In a major setback to Samajwadi Party ahead of the voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, its chief whip in the Assembly resigned on Tuesday morning. Manoj Kumar Pandey, the Unchahar MLA, resigned a few hours after up to eight other MLAs failed to show up for a dinner thrown by Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the party. This was concerning given the heightened buzz surrounding cross-voting in the Upper House election.

Follow Us:



Download App:

