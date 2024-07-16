Salute! Former Navy Marine Commando DS Negi's heroic rescue saves drowning man in Ghaziabad (WATCH)

In a heroic act of bravery, DS Negi, a former Navy Marine Commando residing in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, emerged as a saviour for a young man in distress.

In a heroic act of bravery, DS Negi, a former Navy Marine Commando residing in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, emerged as a saviour for a young man in distress. The incident unfolded in Khoda area, where a crowd had gathered around the Hindon river as a young man attempted to end his life by jumping into its murky waters. Amidst the chaos and bystanders capturing the scene on their mobile phones, DS Negi, like a guardian angel, leaped into action.

Eyewitnesses recount the tense moments when DS Negi, without hesitation, shed his shirt and plunged into the river. With swift and decisive movements, he reached the struggling young man and managed to pull him to safety. His background as a former marine commando was evident in his expert handling of the rescue operation, displaying courage and skill that undoubtedly saved a life.

The heartening rescue was captured on video, quickly spreading across social media platforms where DS Negi's selfless act has garnered widespread praise.

Local authorities and residents have hailed DS Negi's actions as exemplary and a testament to the ethos of service and bravery instilled in defence personnel. As the video continues to circulate online, DS Negi's heroism stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, resonating deeply within the community and beyond.

"God bless Negi ji," wrote one user on X lauding the former Navy Marine Commando's act of bravery.

Another user added, "What an absolute hero. Salute Negi Sir."

"Inspirational," remarked a third user on X.

Latest Videos