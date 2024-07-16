Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Salute! Former Navy Marine Commando DS Negi's heroic rescue saves drowning man in Ghaziabad (WATCH)

    In a heroic act of bravery, DS Negi, a former Navy Marine Commando residing in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, emerged as a saviour for a young man in distress.

    Salute Former Navy Marine Commando DS Negi's heroic rescue saves drowning man in Ghaziabad (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    In a heroic act of bravery, DS Negi, a former Navy Marine Commando residing in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, emerged as a saviour for a young man in distress. The incident unfolded in Khoda area, where a crowd had gathered around the Hindon river as a young man attempted to end his life by jumping into its murky waters. Amidst the chaos and bystanders capturing the scene on their mobile phones, DS Negi, like a guardian angel, leaped into action.

    Eyewitnesses recount the tense moments when DS Negi, without hesitation, shed his shirt and plunged into the river. With swift and decisive movements, he reached the struggling young man and managed to pull him to safety. His background as a former marine commando was evident in his expert handling of the rescue operation, displaying courage and skill that undoubtedly saved a life.

    The heartening rescue was captured on video, quickly spreading across social media platforms where DS Negi's selfless act has garnered widespread praise.

    Local authorities and residents have hailed DS Negi's actions as exemplary and a testament to the ethos of service and bravery instilled in defence personnel. As the video continues to circulate online, DS Negi's heroism stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, resonating deeply within the community and beyond.

    "God bless Negi ji," wrote one user on X lauding the former Navy Marine Commando's act of bravery.

    Another user added, "What an absolute hero. Salute Negi Sir."

    "Inspirational," remarked a third user on X.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 2:54 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 4 people stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued anr

    Kerala: 4 people, stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued

    Man arrested for bomb threat at Anant Ambani's wedding: Mumbai crime branch AJR

    BREAKING | Man arrested for bomb threat at Anant Ambani's wedding: Mumbai crime branch

    CRS calls Kanchanjunga Express tragedy 'accident-in-waiting' due to operational failures AJR

    CRS calls Kanchanjunga Express tragedy 'accident-in-waiting' due to operational failures

    Time warp? Puja Khedkar aged only one year from 2020 to 2023, documents show AJR

    Time warp? Puja Khedkar aged only one year from 2020 to 2023, documents show

    Are there Serpents protecting Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple read this vkp

    Are there ‘Serpents’ protecting Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple? Read facts

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 4 people stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued anr

    Kerala: 4 people, stranded in Chittoor river after sudden rise in waterflow rescued

    Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru couple seen kissing inside car on Nelamangala road, sparks public outrage (WATCH)

    Man arrested for bomb threat at Anant Ambani's wedding: Mumbai crime branch AJR

    BREAKING | Man arrested for bomb threat at Anant Ambani's wedding: Mumbai crime branch

    CONFIRMED! Abhishek Bachchan to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' RKK

    CONFIRMED! Abhishek Bachchan to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'

    Iman Chakraborty, ex-gf of Shovon Ganguly once opened up about her depression post their breakup; Read more ATG

    Iman Chakraborty, ex-gf of Shovon Ganguly once opened up about her depression post their breakup; Read more

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon