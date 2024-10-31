Salman Khan threat case: Mumbai Police arrest Bandra resident for demanding Rs 2 crore ransom

The arrested person is identified as Azam Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Bandra East. Authorities are now investigating his motives and connections to determine any further details behind the threat.

First Published Oct 31, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

Mumbai Police on Wednesday (October 30) arrested a man from Bandra for allegedly threatening Bollywood star Salman Khan and demanding Rs 2 crore ransom. The arrest comes a day after the Mumbai Traffic Police received a menacing message from an unidentified source, warning Khan of serious consequences if he failed to pay.

Uttarakhand SHOCKER: Over 19 men test HIV positive after sexual relations with same teen in Nainital

This latest incident comes a day after another man was arrested on Tuesday from Noida for threatening to kill Salman Khan and Bandra East NCP legislator Zeeshan Siddique. In his threats, Tayyab demanded money from both Siddique and Khan. The MLA’s father, former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, had recently been shot dead on October 12, adding a chilling layer to the case.

For Salman Khan, the threats are not a new ordeal. In 2022, a letter threatening Khan was found on a bench near his residence at Mumbai's Galaxy Apartments. Similarly, in March 2023, the actor reportedly received an email warning from gangster Goldy Brar.

Earlier this year, two unidentified individuals attempted to gain access to Khan's Panvel farmhouse using false identities. In April, suspected associates of the Bishnoi gang were alleged to have fired shots outside Khan's Bandra home, heightening concerns for his security.

Here's why Telangana banned mayonnaise for a year amid food poisoning concerns

