    Safety concerns grow after Siwan bridge collapse, second incident in Bihar (WATCH)

    A video capturing the dramatic collapse of the bridge has surfaced, highlighting the severity of the structural failure. The bridge had been a vital link connecting the markets of Patedhi Bazar in Maharajganj district with Ramgarh Panchayat in Darbhanga, serving as a lifeline for thousands of daily commuters.

    Safety concerns grow after Siwan bridge collapse, second incident in Bihar (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    The collapse of a bridge over the Gandak canal in Bihar's Siwan district on Saturday (June 22) has triggered widespread concern and uproar in the region. According to initial reports, the incident, which occurred with a loud noise that resonated till neighbouring Ramgarh in Darbhanga district, fortunately resulted in no casualties.

    A video capturing the dramatic collapse of the bridge has surfaced, highlighting the severity of the structural failure. The bridge had been a vital link connecting the markets of Patedhi Bazar in Maharajganj district with Ramgarh Panchayat in Darbhanga, serving as a lifeline for thousands of daily commuters.

    Delhi water crisis: Long queues persist at tankers as Atishi's hunger strike enters day 2

    Local residents have expressed outrage over the apparent negligence that led to the collapse. They pointed out that the bridge, constructed nearly 40 years ago during the development of the Gandak canal, had not received adequate maintenance over the years.

    Erosion around the bridge pillars, stemming from mishandling during the canal's construction phase, is believed to have weakened the structure, leading to the collapse of one of its pillars.

    MP SHOCKER! Woman assaulted publicly with a stick in Dhar as bystanders film act, 1 held (WATCH)

    The collapse has resulted in a complete disruption of transportation across the Gandak canal, forcing residents to take longer journeys to access neighbouring villages.

    This incident comes closely on the heels of a similar collapse in Araria, where a concrete bridge over the Bakra River gave way shortly before its inauguration. The bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, collapsed unexpectedly, stirring concerns over infrastructure safety and management in Bihar.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 1:39 PM IST
