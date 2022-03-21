Sadhguru sets out on 100-day bike journey to 'Save Soil'

Sadhguru has embarked on a 30000 km, 27-nation voyage as part of his Conscious Planet movement to Save Soil.

Isha Foundation leader Sadhguru has embarked on a 30000 km, the 27-nation voyage as part of his Conscious Planet movement to Save Soil. The 100-day journey was flagged off on Monday at the iconic Trafalgar Square in London.

The campaign is aimed at creating urgent awareness of the need to reverse and halt soil degradation. The lone motorcycle journey will see the spiritualist passing through the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East and India.

Over the next few months, Sadhguru will engage with world leaders, the media and leading experts across the globe to emphasize the urgent need for concerted action to Save Soil.

According to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, over 90 per cent of the earth's soil could become degraded by 2050 leading to catastrophic crises worldwide, including droughts and famines, adverse climate changes, mass migrations, food and water shortages and unprecedented rates of species extinction.

In a statement, Sadhguru termed 'soil extinction' as the gravest threat to mankind right now. He further noted how rapid soil degradation had seen the planet losing the ability to grow food.

The Save Soil Movement seeks to activate and demonstrate citizen support across nations and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize the soil and halt further degradation. To enable this, the Movement will aim to reach 3.5 billion people -- 60 per cent of the world's electorate.

In the past week, six Caribbean nations took the historic first step of signing memorandums of understanding with Conscious Planet, in an expression of impassioned commitment to the Save Soil movement.

Also Read: Rejuvenation of 13 major rivers: Govt thanks Sadhguru for proposals

Also Read: Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

Also Read: Not for the faint-hearted - Sadhguru to answer audacious questions on spirituality, mysticism and life