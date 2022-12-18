Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' slogans resound during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

    As Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Dausa in Rajasthan, unexpected chants in Sachin Pilot's support were reportedly heard. Sachin Pilot's stronghold is Dausa, where he has been at odds with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over state leadership.
     

    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi led-Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed 100 days and is presently in Rajasthan, where the Congress party holds power. On Sunday, the foot march began from Kalakho, Dausa, in Rajasthan.

    As the yatra resumed, a few participants in the march were reportedly heard raising slogans in support of Congress leader Sachin Pilot, like, 'Hamara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho' and 'Sachin Pilot zindabad.' Speculation about differences between Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has frequently brought the ruling party under fire from the rival BJP, which has accused the party of failing to resolve infighting.

    Dausa is Sachin Pilot's stronghold, where he has been at odds with state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over state leadership. The Bharat Jodo Yatra in the district drew a large crowd, which can also be interpreted as a show of strength on the Pilot's part. Pilot is a frontrunner for the future CM face of the state, and his supporters are not leaving any opportunity to support him. 

    Rajasthan is the eighth state where the Congress is holding its massive foot march. The foot march began in September in Kanyakumari and completed its 100 days on Friday, the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg. By next year, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will have travelled 3,570 kilometres. According to the Congress, it is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in Indian history.

    Until now, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and is currently in Rajasthan. It will conclude in Kashmir next year. 

