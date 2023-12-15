Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sabarimala generates Rs 134 crore in 28 days, slightly less than previous year's Rs 154 crore: Report

    According to reports, the Sabarimala temple generated Rs 20 crore less in 28 days than the previous year. The temple generated Rs 134 crore in November which is comparatively less than the previous year's estimate of Rs 154 crore. 

    Sabarimala generates Rs 134 crore in 28 days, slightly less than previous year's Rs 154 crore: Report anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: There has been a recorded decrease in income of Rs 20 crore during the last 28 days in the ongoing Sabarimala Mandala season. In just 28 days, Sabarimala raised Rs 1,34,44,90,495 crores (134 crores). It was Rs 1,54,77,97,005 crore (154 crores) the previous year. Additionally, there has reportedly been a 1.5 lakh drop in the number of devotees.

    Even Aravana Prasadam only brings in a meager Rs 61.91 crores in revenue. It was Rs 73.75 crores the previous year. In Aravana alone, there was a difference of Rs 11.84 crore. Rs 8.99 crore is the revenue from "Appam" prasadam. It was Rs 9.43 crore the last time. The difference in Appam's turnover was 44.49 lakh rupees. The donation box earned revenue of Rs 41.80 crores. Rs 46,452 crore was the revenue for the same time in the previous year. There was an income difference of Rs 4.65 crore.

    Earlier, there were reports that the pilgrims were returning from the Pandalam without getting the darshan of Sabarimala temple and Lord Ayyappa due to the overwhelming rush. The pilgrims do ghee abhishekam and remove the precious Mala from the temple and then they return after waiting for hours without receiving darshan from Pandalam itself. Without being able to reach Sannidhanam, pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka returned from Pandalam. Among those who return without receiving darshan are Malayalis.

    Reports stated that the crowd at Sabarimala had become unmanageable, and many people left and went home after visiting the Valiya Koyikkal Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Pandalam.

    Meanwhile, the  Sabarimala special Vande Bharat Express allotted to Kerala departed from Chennai today (Dec 15) at 4.30 am. The train will reach Kottayam at 4.15 pm. The Vande Bharat Sabari Special Trains will be operated between Chennai Central- Kottayam via Salem, Erode, and Podanur to cater to the extra rush of traffic in view of Sabarimala pilgrimage season. 

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cash-for-query Case: SC adjourns Mahua Moitra's plea against her Lok Sabha expulsion till January 3 AJR

    Cash-for-query Case: SC adjourns Mahua Moitra's plea against her Lok Sabha expulsion till January 3

    Bengaluru techie loses Rs 68 lakh in online bed sale scam, falls prey to fraudulent tactics by sharing OTP vkp

    Bengaluru techie loses Rs 68 lakh in online bed sale scam, falls prey to fraudulent tactics by sharing OTP

    CJI seeks report after UP woman judge alleges sexual harassment by seniors seeks to end her life gcw

    CJI seeks report after UP woman judge alleges sexual harassment by seniors, seeks to 'end her life'

    Madras HC sentences IPS officer Sampath Kumar to 15 days jail in contempt plea by MS Dhoni snt

    Madras HC sentences IPS officer Sampath Kumar to 15 days jail in contempt plea by MS Dhoni

    Infosys' Narayana Murthy reacts after his deepfake videos claiming 'earn Rs 2.5 lakh a day' go viral vkp

    Infosys' Narayana Murthy reacts after his deepfake videos claiming 'earn Rs 2.5 lakh a day' go viral

    Recent Stories

    cricket BCCI pays homage: MS Dhoni's legendary No. 7 jersey officially retired osf

    BCCI pays homage: MS Dhoni's legendary No. 7 jersey officially retired

    Cash-for-query Case: SC adjourns Mahua Moitra's plea against her Lok Sabha expulsion till January 3 AJR

    Cash-for-query Case: SC adjourns Mahua Moitra's plea against her Lok Sabha expulsion till January 3

    Salman Khan net worth: 'Tiger 3' actor contributes over half of family's wealth, details here RKK

    Salman Khan net worth: 'Tiger 3' actor contributes over half of family's wealth, details here

    Bengaluru techie loses Rs 68 lakh in online bed sale scam, falls prey to fraudulent tactics by sharing OTP vkp

    Bengaluru techie loses Rs 68 lakh in online bed sale scam, falls prey to fraudulent tactics by sharing OTP

    Year Ender 2023: Not Virat Kohli or Babar Azam, but this Indian star among top 10 Google searches in Pakistan snt

    Year Ender 2023: Not Virat Kohli or Babar Azam, but this Indian star among top 10 Google searches in Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon