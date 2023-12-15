Sabarimala generates Rs 134 crore in 28 days, slightly less than previous year's Rs 154 crore: Report

According to reports, the Sabarimala temple generated Rs 20 crore less in 28 days than the previous year. The temple generated Rs 134 crore in November which is comparatively less than the previous year's estimate of Rs 154 crore.

Pathanamthitta: There has been a recorded decrease in income of Rs 20 crore during the last 28 days in the ongoing Sabarimala Mandala season. In just 28 days, Sabarimala raised Rs 1,34,44,90,495 crores (134 crores). It was Rs 1,54,77,97,005 crore (154 crores) the previous year. Additionally, there has reportedly been a 1.5 lakh drop in the number of devotees.

Even Aravana Prasadam only brings in a meager Rs 61.91 crores in revenue. It was Rs 73.75 crores the previous year. In Aravana alone, there was a difference of Rs 11.84 crore. Rs 8.99 crore is the revenue from "Appam" prasadam. It was Rs 9.43 crore the last time. The difference in Appam's turnover was 44.49 lakh rupees. The donation box earned revenue of Rs 41.80 crores. Rs 46,452 crore was the revenue for the same time in the previous year. There was an income difference of Rs 4.65 crore.

Earlier, there were reports that the pilgrims were returning from the Pandalam without getting the darshan of Sabarimala temple and Lord Ayyappa due to the overwhelming rush. The pilgrims do ghee abhishekam and remove the precious Mala from the temple and then they return after waiting for hours without receiving darshan from Pandalam itself. Without being able to reach Sannidhanam, pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka returned from Pandalam. Among those who return without receiving darshan are Malayalis.

Reports stated that the crowd at Sabarimala had become unmanageable, and many people left and went home after visiting the Valiya Koyikkal Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Pandalam.

Meanwhile, the Sabarimala special Vande Bharat Express allotted to Kerala departed from Chennai today (Dec 15) at 4.30 am. The train will reach Kottayam at 4.15 pm. The Vande Bharat Sabari Special Trains will be operated between Chennai Central- Kottayam via Salem, Erode, and Podanur to cater to the extra rush of traffic in view of Sabarimala pilgrimage season.