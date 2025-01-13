‘Rs 3.6 LPA isn’t bad if’: Techie’s post on salary package for freshers from ‘tier 500 college’ sparks debate

Entrepreneur Abhishek Nair's post about offering an annual salary of Rs 3.6 lakh to freshers from "tier 500 colleges" has sparked a debate on social media. The discussion highlights concerns around the work-life balance and challenges faced by low-salaried freshers amidst rising living costs.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 5:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 5:24 PM IST

The ongoing debate around work-life balance and the challenges faced by low-salaried freshers has intensified on social media, especially as the cost of living continues to rise. Many young professionals are grappling with increasing bills and healthcare costs, which influence their job experiences. Recently, an entrepreneur Abhishek Nair drew attention to this issue when he shared a post about offering a starting salary of Rs 3.6 lakh annually to freshers, reigniting the conversation on salary expectations and the financial realities of entry-level jobs.

In a post that has gone viral with over a million views, Nair argued that a salary of Rs 3.6 lakh per year is reasonable for freshers from "tier 500 colleges" who may not possess specialized skills.

“I might get in trouble, but this needs to be said: 3.6 LPA isn’t bad if you’re from a tier 500 college and lack programming skills. Don’t expect a 1Cr package without a solid project portfolio. Don’t expect too much if your resume’s biggest highlight is your bachelor’s,” he wrote on X.

Nair's statement sparked a wave of reactions on the platform, with many users expressing disagreement, while others praised him for bringing the issue into the spotlight.

“Many low-tier colleges need to focus more on skill development. Shockingly, I encountered a situation where I couldn’t select even one candidate from a pool of 500,” a user wrote.

“It’s shortsighted to tie salary solely to college tier or programming skills. Employers value adaptability and diverse skill sets more than ever. A degree doesn’t define potential,” another user commented. 
 

