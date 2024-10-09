RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet

The CBI repotedly said that Roy's DNA was found on the victim's body, along with short hair and blood stains that matched the deceased woman doctor. The agency also noted injuries on Roy's body, which they believe are consistent with a struggle, indicating resistance from the victim.

In a major development in the RG Kar rape-murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet, naming civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the sole accused. The charge sheet includes as many as 11 key pieces of evidence, such as DNA and blood sample reports, which tie Roy to the brutal crime.

The CBI repotedly said that Roy's DNA was found on the victim's body, along with short hair and blood stains that matched the deceased woman doctor. The agency also noted injuries on Roy's body, which they believe are consistent with a struggle, indicating resistance from the victim.

On August 10, Kolkata Police arrested Roy who was present at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of the incident. His presence was confirmed through CCTV footage and the location of his mobile phone, as per call detail records (CDR). The CBI charge sheet outlines his movements on the third floor of the hospital's emergency building, where the crime scene was located.

The charge sheet, submitted to a local court in Kolkata, refers to the deceased woman as 'V.' It also highlights that blood stains from 'V' were found on Roy's jeans and footwear, recovered by the police on August 12. Additionally, short hair found at the scene of the crime matched Roy's, further linking him to the murder.

The CBI's detailed evidence, including DNA analysis and call records, strengthens the case against Roy, who is now facing charges for the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

