Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet

    The CBI repotedly said that Roy's DNA was found on the victim's body, along with short hair and blood stains that matched the deceased woman doctor. The agency also noted injuries on Roy's body, which they believe are consistent with a struggle, indicating resistance from the victim.

    RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI lists DNA match, blood stain among 11 key pieces of evidence in charge sheet AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    In a major development in the RG Kar rape-murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet, naming civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the sole accused. The charge sheet includes as many as 11 key pieces of evidence, such as DNA and blood sample reports, which tie Roy to the brutal crime.

    The CBI repotedly said that Roy's DNA was found on the victim's body, along with short hair and blood stains that matched the deceased woman doctor. The agency also noted injuries on Roy's body, which they believe are consistent with a struggle, indicating resistance from the victim.

    UPI 123Pay, UPI Lite limits increased: What RBI MPC decision means for you

    On August 10, Kolkata Police arrested Roy who was present at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of the incident. His presence was confirmed through CCTV footage and the location of his mobile phone, as per call detail records (CDR). The CBI charge sheet outlines his movements on the third floor of the hospital's emergency building, where the crime scene was located.

    The charge sheet, submitted to a local court in Kolkata, refers to the deceased woman as 'V.' It also highlights that blood stains from 'V' were found on Roy's jeans and footwear, recovered by the police on August 12. Additionally, short hair found at the scene of the crime matched Roy's, further linking him to the murder.

    The CBI's detailed evidence, including DNA analysis and call records, strengthens the case against Roy, who is now facing charges for the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

    Delhi doctors join Kolkata rape-murder protests with hunger strike, candle march for justice

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident shk

    Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too anr

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too

    Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak residents in Delhi Chennai Hyderabad Total 22 captured vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak citizens in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad; Total arrests reach 22

    UPI 123Pay, UPI Lite limits increased: What RBI MPC decision means for you AJR

    UPI 123Pay, UPI Lite limits increased: What RBI MPC decision means for you

    Karnataka High Court orders provide insurance coverage even if vehicles do not have FC and License vkp

    'Provide insurance coverage even if vehicles don’t have FC, License': Karnataka HC issues order

    Recent Stories

    Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident shk

    Indore SHOCKER! 'Grabbed throat, thrashed with belts': Pregnant woman, husband assaulted in road rage incident

    Ilaiyaraaja loses FIRST National Award to AR Rahman by one vote RBA

    Ilaiyaraaja loses FIRST National Award to AR Rahman by one vote

    Stree 2 to Khel Khel Mein: A look at must-watch OTT releases this week in October 2024 gcw

    Stree 2 to Khel Khel Mein: A look at must-watch OTT releases this week in October 2024

    MTV EMAs 2024: Complete list of nominees unveiled, with Taylor Swift leading pack- Check it out NTI

    MTV EMAs 2024: Complete List of nominees unveiled, with Taylor Swift leading pack— Check it out

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too anr

    Kerala: Police find evidence of narcotics substance in Om Prakash's hotel room; will summon actors too

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon