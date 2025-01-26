Republic Day 2025: In historic first, national flag unfurled at Kashmir’s Tral Chowk (WATCH)

A history was created on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day at Tral Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir on January 26, as the Indian national flag was unfurled for the first time since 1950.

“The flag was jointly unfurled by an elderly, a youth and a child —symbolizing the unity of generations and their shared commitment to the nation,” an official said.

Over 1000 locals were present on the occasion, with enthusiastic youth forming the majority. Chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and patriotic songs echoed across the town, creating an atmosphere of pride and unity.

“This momentous occasion marked a significant transformation for Tral, a place known for unrest, as it embraces peace, progress, and national integration.”

The ceremony, held amid heightened security by the Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, proceeded peacefully, reflecting the collaboration between local communities and security forces.

The sight of people from all walks of life waving the tricolour was a testament of Tral's transformation and its aspirations for harmony and development.

The participation of the youth underscored their desire for a brighter, unified future rooted in the ideals of democracy.

“As the tricolour fluttered proudly against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, it became a symbol of Tral’s journey towards peace, progress and its renewed dedication to the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.”

