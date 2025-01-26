Republic Day 2025: In historic first, national flag unfurled at Kashmir’s Tral Chowk (WATCH)

A history was created on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day at Tral Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir on January 26, as the Indian national flag was unfurled for the first time since 1950. 

Republic Day 2025: In historic first, national flag unfurled at Kashmir's Tral Chowk (WATCH)
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 4:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 4:39 PM IST

A history was created on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day at Tral Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir on January 26, as the Indian national flag was unfurled for the first time since 1950. 

“The flag was jointly unfurled by an elderly, a youth and a child —symbolizing the unity of generations and their shared commitment to the nation,” an official said.

Over 1000 locals were present on the occasion, with enthusiastic youth forming the majority. Chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and patriotic songs echoed across the town, creating an atmosphere of pride and unity. 

Republic Day 2025: In historic first, national flag unfurled at Kashmir's Tral Chowk (WATCH)“This momentous occasion marked a significant transformation for Tral, a place known for unrest, as it embraces peace, progress, and national integration.”

The ceremony, held amid heightened security by the Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, proceeded peacefully, reflecting the collaboration between local communities and security forces. 

The sight of people from all walks of life waving the tricolour was a testament of Tral's transformation and its aspirations for harmony and development. 

The participation of the youth underscored their desire for a brighter, unified future rooted in the ideals of democracy.

“As the tricolour fluttered proudly against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, it became a symbol of Tral’s journey towards peace, progress and its renewed dedication to the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Bengaluru closed to North Indians': Viral tweet on Kannada language controversy sparks heated debate vkp

'Bengaluru closed to North Indians': Viral tweet on Kannada language controversy sparks heated debate

61-year-old school principal arrested for molesting three minor students in MP's Anuppur anr

61-year-old school principal arrested for molesting three minor students in MP's Anuppur

Bengalureans rush to Maha Kumbh 2025 despite sky-high airfares: Report vkp

Bengalureans rush to Maha Kumbh 2025 despite sky-high airfares: Report

'Save family's honor': UP teen takes cousin's help, kills mother's live-in partner, dumps body to seek revenge shk

'Save family's honor': UP teen takes cousin's help, kills mother's live-in partner, dumps body to seek revenge

Pralay missile makes debut at Republic Day parade, showcasing India's military prowess anr

Pralay missile makes debut at Republic Day parade, showcasing India's military prowess

Recent Stories

Is Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle dating cricketer Siraj? See viral photos NTI

PHOTOS: Is Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai dating cricketer Siraj?

NSE bans derivatives trading for 9 companies: PNB, Bandhan Bank included AJR

NSE bans derivatives trading for 9 companies: PNB, Bandhan Bank included

Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate in THIS film? Here's what we know NTI

Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate in THIS film? Here's what we know

'Bengaluru closed to North Indians': Viral tweet on Kannada language controversy sparks heated debate vkp

'Bengaluru closed to North Indians': Viral tweet on Kannada language controversy sparks heated debate

61-year-old school principal arrested for molesting three minor students in MP's Anuppur anr

61-year-old school principal arrested for molesting three minor students in MP's Anuppur

Recent Videos

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Video Icon
Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Video Icon