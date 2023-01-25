Air India modifies in-flight alcohol service policy amid unruly behaviour incidents

Amid recent incidents of unruly passenger behaviour, Air India has modified its in-flight alcohol service policy wherein cabin crew have been told to tactfully refuse further serving of alcohol if needed.

The cabin staff should be alert to spot passengers who could be drinking their own alcohol, per the amended policy that was published on January 19 and states that visitors should not be allowed to drink alcohol unless it is supplied by the cabin crew.

"Service of alcoholic beverages must be carried out in a reasonable and safe manner. This includes tactfully refusing to (further) serve a guest alcohol," as per the policy. Air India has also issued a set of 'do's and don'ts' of service refusal.

These call on the cabin crew to be courteous, avoid making value judgements, and exhibit delicacy while respectfully informing the passenger that no more alcohol would be served to them.

According to the guideline, if a visitor declares they have had enough alcohol, "don't call the guest a "drunk"—warn them nicely that their behaviour is inappropriate." Also, don't be convinced to offer them "one last drink."

"Keep your voice down. If they increase theirs, lower yours; don't wait to object; do so while the visitor is still amenable to argument; "According to the airline's policy.

Additionally, it has informed the cabin staff that just because the issue has been verbally addressed does not mean it has been resolved. The statement said, "Managing excessively inebriated clients must be done assertively and kindly."

Although providing alcoholic drinks to customers is a long-standing practise, the airline asserted that there is a difference between enjoying alcohol and being inebriated as a result of ingesting it.

An Air India representative said in a statement that the airline has evaluated its current in-flight alcohol serving policy, taking into account best practises from other airlines as well as recommendations from the National Restaurant Association of the United States.

"Cabin staff must keep an eye out for indicators of excessive drunkenness in patrons and should pay attention to their speech, coordination, balance, and behaviour. Observations of the visitor's behaviour can then be categorised as green, yellow, or red," the airline said.

The airline has stated that it should be examined to see if any passengers exhibit warning signs like threatening behaviour, slurred speech, or shaky walking at the time of boarding.

